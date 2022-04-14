Catecoin (CATE) Technical Analysis Today The Catecoin Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into CATE's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Catecoin's analysis below. Sign Up

Catecoin (CATE) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.070448 -- +449.94% +4,596.53% +4,596.53%

Catecoin Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Catecoin across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Sell Sell 17 Neutral 4 Buy 5 Moving Averages : Strong Sell Sell 14 Neutral 0 Buy 0 Technical Indicators : Buy Sell 3 Neutral 4 Buy 5 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.06969 0.069484 R2 0.069484 0.069328 R1 0.069282 0.069232 PP 0.069076 0.069076 S1 0.068874 0.06892 S2 0.068668 0.068824 S3 0.068466 0.068668

Catecoin Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.08M $0.08 M $0.16 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.07M 3-Day Active Buys $8.64 M 3-Day Active Sells $8.71 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.08M 7-Day Active Buys $39.34 M 7-Day Active Sells $39.42 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Catecoin Capital Flow Net Inflow CATEUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Catecoin (CATE) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Catecoin price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume CATE / USD1 $0.069458 $0.069458 $0.069458 -6.72% 755.67K (USDT) Trade CATE / USDT $0.070448 $0.070448 $0.070448 -5.56% 14.78M (USDT) Trade