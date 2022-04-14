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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Catecoin, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Catecoin, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Catecoin (CATE) Technical Analysis Today

Catecoin (CATE) Technical Analysis Today

The Catecoin Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into CATE's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Catecoin's analysis below.

Catecoin (CATE) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.070448--+449.94%+4,596.53%+4,596.53%
Know more about Catecoin Price

Catecoin Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Catecoin across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Sell
Sell 17
Neutral 4
Buy 5
Moving Averages:Strong SellSell 14Neutral 0Buy 0
Technical Indicators:BuySell 3Neutral 4Buy 5
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.06969
0.069484
R2
0.069484
0.069328
R1
0.069282
0.069232
PP
0.069076
0.069076
S1
0.068874
0.06892
S2
0.068668
0.068824
S3
0.068466
0.068668

Catecoin Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.08M
$0.08 M
$0.16 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.07M
3-Day Active Buys
$8.64 M
3-Day Active Sells
$8.71 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.08M
7-Day Active Buys
$39.34 M
7-Day Active Sells
$39.42 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Catecoin Capital Flow

Net InflowCATEUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Catecoin

Trade Catecoin (CATE) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Catecoin price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
CATE/USD1
$0.069458
$0.069458$0.069458
-6.72%
755.67K (USDT)
CATE/USDT
$0.070448
$0.070448$0.070448
-5.56%
14.78M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

CATE-to-USD Calculator

Amount

CATE
CATE
USD
USD

1 CATE = 0.070448 USD