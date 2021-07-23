Coin98 (C98) Technical Analysis Today The Coin98 Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into C98's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Coin98's analysis below. Sign Up

Coin98 (C98) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.01528 -- +9.45% +19.65% -28.07%

Coin98 Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Coin98 across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Strong Buy Sell 3 Neutral 4 Buy 19 Moving Averages : Strong Buy Sell 0 Neutral 0 Buy 14 Technical Indicators : Buy Sell 3 Neutral 4 Buy 5 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.01526 0.01526 R2 0.01526 0.01525 R1 0.01525 0.01525 PP 0.01525 0.01525 S1 0.01524 0.01524 S2 0.01524 0.01524 S3 0.01523 0.01524

Coin98 Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -1.66M $11.57 M $13.22 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.04 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.03 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.01M 7-Day Active Buys $0.10 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.11 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Coin98 Capital Flow Net Inflow C98USDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-26 $0.00 M 0.02 2026-08-25 -$0.05 M 0.02 2026-08-24 -$0.04 M 0.02 2026-08-23 -$0.01 M 0.02 2026-08-22 $0.01 M 0.02 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Coin98 (C98) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Coin98 price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume C98 / USDT $0.01528 $0.01528 $0.01528 +0.32% 4.64M (USDT) Trade