Bonk (BONK) Technical Analysis Today
Bonk (BONK) Price Change
|Current Price
|24H
|7 Days
|30 Days
|90 Days
|$0.000003128
|--
|+33.33%
|+2.55%
|-47.21%
AI Daily Analysis for Bonk
Bonk Analysis 2026-07-29
- Massive Capital Outflows: BONK has seen a net capital outflow of approximately $1.34 million over the past 7 days, with outflows accelerating in the last two days, indicating that major funds are withdrawing, exerting bearish pressure on the price.
- Bearish Fundamentals: In early July, BONK DAO suffered a governance attack resulting in the theft of approximately $20 million worth of tokens. The crisis of security and trust remains unresolved, severely dampening market bullish sentiment.
- Pessimistic Market Sentiment: The global Fear & Greed Index stands at only 28 (Extreme Fear). Amidst a strained macroeconomic environment, BONK, as a high-volatility meme coin, lacks sustained support for a short-term rebound.
Bonk Analysis 2026-07-28
- Governance Vulnerability Exploited: BonkDAO suffered a governance attack resulting in the theft of approximately $20 million in tokens. Market sentiment has weakened significantly, with perpetual contract funding rates briefly turning negative, indicating bearish dominance and exerting substantial downward pressure on BONK's price.
- Persistent Capital Outflows: Net capital outflows occurred on 6 of the past 7 days, with a cumulative net outflow of approximately $217,000 over the last two days, signaling that market funds are withdrawing and weighing on BONK's price.
- Spreading Market Panic: The current Fear & Greed Index stands at 28 (Extreme Fear). Macroeconomic data suggests persistent inflationary pressures, placing risk assets under strain and creating negative sentiment for meme coins like BONK.
Bonk Capital Flow
|History
|Net Inflow
|Price
|2026-08-26
|-$0.02 M
|0.00
|2026-08-25
|-$0.44 M
|0.00
|2026-08-24
|-$0.43 M
|0.00
|2026-08-23
|-$0.78 M
|0.00
|2026-08-22
|-$0.59 M
|0.00
The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.
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