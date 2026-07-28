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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Bonk, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Bonk, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Bonk (BONK) Technical Analysis Today

Bonk (BONK) Technical Analysis Today

The Bonk Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into BONK's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Bonk's analysis below.

Bonk (BONK) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.000003128--+33.33%+2.55%-47.21%
Know more about Bonk Price

AI Daily Analysis for Bonk

Bonk Analysis 2026-07-29

  • Massive Capital Outflows: BONK has seen a net capital outflow of approximately $1.34 million over the past 7 days, with outflows accelerating in the last two days, indicating that major funds are withdrawing, exerting bearish pressure on the price.
  • Bearish Fundamentals: In early July, BONK DAO suffered a governance attack resulting in the theft of approximately $20 million worth of tokens. The crisis of security and trust remains unresolved, severely dampening market bullish sentiment.
  • Pessimistic Market Sentiment: The global Fear & Greed Index stands at only 28 (Extreme Fear). Amidst a strained macroeconomic environment, BONK, as a high-volatility meme coin, lacks sustained support for a short-term rebound.

Bonk Analysis 2026-07-28

  • Governance Vulnerability Exploited: BonkDAO suffered a governance attack resulting in the theft of approximately $20 million in tokens. Market sentiment has weakened significantly, with perpetual contract funding rates briefly turning negative, indicating bearish dominance and exerting substantial downward pressure on BONK's price.
  • Persistent Capital Outflows: Net capital outflows occurred on 6 of the past 7 days, with a cumulative net outflow of approximately $217,000 over the last two days, signaling that market funds are withdrawing and weighing on BONK's price.
  • Spreading Market Panic: The current Fear & Greed Index stands at 28 (Extreme Fear). Macroeconomic data suggests persistent inflationary pressures, placing risk assets under strain and creating negative sentiment for meme coins like BONK.

Bonk Capital Flow

Net InflowBONKUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26-$0.02 M0.00
2026-08-25-$0.44 M0.00
2026-08-24-$0.43 M0.00
2026-08-23-$0.78 M0.00
2026-08-22-$0.59 M0.00

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

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Trade Bonk (BONK) Markets on MEXC

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Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
BONK/USDT
$0.000003128
$0.000003128$0.000003128
-0.25%
385.12B (USDT)
BONK/USDC
$0.000003129
$0.000003129$0.000003129
-0.27%
27.88B (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

BONK-to-USD Calculator

Amount

BONK
BONK
USD
USD

1 BONK = 0.000003128 USD