BOOK OF MEME (BOME) Technical Analysis Today The BOOK OF MEME Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into BOME's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about BOOK OF MEME's analysis below. Sign Up

BOOK OF MEME (BOME) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.0010805 -- +40.65% +108.51% +107.94%

BOOK OF MEME Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of BOOK OF MEME across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Buy Sell 9 Neutral 2 Buy 15 Moving Averages : Strong Buy Sell 2 Neutral 1 Buy 11 Technical Indicators : Sell Sell 7 Neutral 1 Buy 4 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.00108 0.0010799 R2 0.0010799 0.0010797 R1 0.0010796 0.0010796 PP 0.0010795 0.0010795 S1 0.0010792 0.0010793 S2 0.0010791 0.0010792 S3 0.0010788 0.0010791

BOOK OF MEME Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.97M $12.97 M $13.94 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.01M 3-Day Active Buys $0.86 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.87 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.03M 7-Day Active Buys $16.55 M 7-Day Active Sells $16.52 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. BOOK OF MEME Capital Flow Net Inflow BOMEUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-26 -$0.02 M 0.00 2026-08-25 -$0.19 M 0.00 2026-08-24 -$0.04 M 0.00 2026-08-23 $0.14 M 0.00 2026-08-22 -$1.36 M 0.00 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade BOOK OF MEME (BOME) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live BOOK OF MEME price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume BOME / USDT $0.0010805 $0.0010805 $0.0010805 -0.55% 94.96M (USDT) Trade