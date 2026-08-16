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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on BOOK OF MEME, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on BOOK OF MEME, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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BOOK OF MEME (BOME) Technical Analysis Today

BOOK OF MEME (BOME) Technical Analysis Today

The BOOK OF MEME Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into BOME's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about BOOK OF MEME's analysis below.

BOOK OF MEME (BOME) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.0010805--+40.65%+108.51%+107.94%
Know more about BOOK OF MEME Price

BOOK OF MEME Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of BOOK OF MEME across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Buy
Sell 9
Neutral 2
Buy 15
Moving Averages:Strong BuySell 2Neutral 1Buy 11
Technical Indicators:SellSell 7Neutral 1Buy 4
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.00108
0.0010799
R2
0.0010799
0.0010797
R1
0.0010796
0.0010796
PP
0.0010795
0.0010795
S1
0.0010792
0.0010793
S2
0.0010791
0.0010792
S3
0.0010788
0.0010791

BOOK OF MEME Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.97M
$12.97 M
$13.94 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.01M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.86 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.87 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.03M
7-Day Active Buys
$16.55 M
7-Day Active Sells
$16.52 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

BOOK OF MEME Capital Flow

Net InflowBOMEUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26-$0.02 M0.00
2026-08-25-$0.19 M0.00
2026-08-24-$0.04 M0.00
2026-08-23$0.14 M0.00
2026-08-22-$1.36 M0.00

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

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Trade BOOK OF MEME (BOME) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live BOOK OF MEME price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
BOME/USDT
$0.0010805
$0.0010805$0.0010805
-0.55%
94.96M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

BOME-to-USD Calculator

Amount

BOME
BOME
USD
USD

1 BOME = 0.0010805 USD