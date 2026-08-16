Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvent CenterRewards Hub
More
Sign Up
MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Big Time, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Big Time, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

More About BIGTIME

BIGTIME Price Info

What is BIGTIME

BIGTIME Whitepaper

BIGTIME Official Website

BIGTIME Tokenomics

BIGTIME Price Forecast

BIGTIME History

BIGTIME Buying Guide

BIGTIME-to-Fiat Currency Converter

BIGTIME Spot

BIGTIME USDT-M Futures

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Big Time (BIGTIME) Technical Analysis Today

Big Time (BIGTIME) Technical Analysis Today

The Big Time Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into BIGTIME's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Big Time's analysis below.

Big Time (BIGTIME) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.006503--+24.88%+0.38%-45.13%
Know more about Big Time Price

Big Time Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Big Time across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Sell
Sell 16
Neutral 1
Buy 9
Moving Averages:NeutralSell 8Neutral 0Buy 6
Technical Indicators:SellSell 8Neutral 1Buy 3
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.006507
0.006507
R2
0.006507
0.006506
R1
0.006506
0.006506
PP
0.006506
0.006506
S1
0.006505
0.006505
S2
0.006505
0.006505
S3
0.006504
0.006505

Big Time Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.36M
$6.90 M
$7.27 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.01M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.11 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.12 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.02M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.51 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.53 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Big Time Capital Flow

Net InflowBIGTIMEUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26$0.00 M0.01
2026-08-25-$0.08 M0.01
2026-08-24-$0.04 M0.01
2026-08-23-$0.05 M0.01
2026-08-22$0.17 M0.01

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Big Time

Trade Big Time (BIGTIME) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Big Time price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
BIGTIME/USDT
$0.006507
$0.006507$0.006507
-1.18%
8.86M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

BIGTIME-to-USD Calculator

Amount

BIGTIME
BIGTIME
USD
USD

1 BIGTIME = 0.006503 USD