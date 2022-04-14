Big Time (BIGTIME) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Big Time (BIGTIME), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Big Time (BIGTIME) Information Big Time is a multiplayer action RPG for PC that melds a fast-combat system with an open game economy where players have an active role in generating and exchanging game items. Official Website: https://bigtime.gg/ Whitepaper: https://wiki.bigtime.gg/big-time-getting-started/welcome-to-big-time-wiki Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x64Bc2cA1Be492bE7185FAA2c8835d9b824c8a194

Big Time (BIGTIME) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Big Time (BIGTIME), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 123.03M Total Supply: $ 5.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.95B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 314.80M All-Time High: $ 0.99717 All-Time Low: $ 0.04126017151234018 Current Price: $ 0.06296

Big Time (BIGTIME) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Big Time (BIGTIME) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BIGTIME tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BIGTIME tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

