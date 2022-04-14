Beldex (BDX) Technical Analysis Today The Beldex Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into BDX's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Beldex's analysis below. Sign Up

Beldex (BDX) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.08238 -- +0.36% -0.60% +4.08%

Beldex Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Beldex across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Buy Sell 5 Neutral 5 Buy 16 Moving Averages : Strong Buy Sell 0 Neutral 0 Buy 14 Technical Indicators : Sell Sell 5 Neutral 5 Buy 2 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.083 0.0828 R2 0.0828 0.0827 R1 0.0827 0.0827 PP 0.0825 0.0825 S1 0.0824 0.0824 S2 0.0823 0.0824 S3 0.0822 0.0823

Beldex Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.05M $0.22 M $0.27 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.01 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.01 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 7-Day Active Buys $0.02 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.01 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Beldex Capital Flow Net Inflow BDXUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Beldex (BDX) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Beldex price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume BDX / USDT $0.08238 $0.08238 $0.08238 -0.12% 12.53M (USDT) Trade BDX / BTC $0.0000010431 $0.0000010431 $0.0000010431 +0.38% 13.03M (USDT) Trade