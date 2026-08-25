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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on BAT, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on BAT, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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BAT (BAT) Technical Analysis Today

BAT (BAT) Technical Analysis Today

The BAT Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into BAT's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about BAT's analysis below.

BAT (BAT) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.06745--+14.94%-10.50%-32.32%
Know more about BAT Price

BAT Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of BAT across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Neutral
Sell 10
Neutral 4
Buy 12
Moving Averages:NeutralSell 6Neutral 0Buy 8
Technical Indicators:NeutralSell 4Neutral 4Buy 4
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.06741
0.06739
R2
0.06739
0.06738
R1
0.06738
0.06737
PP
0.06736
0.06736
S1
0.06735
0.06735
S2
0.06733
0.06734
S3
0.06732
0.06733

BAT Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
0.08M
$2.81 M
$2.73 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.02 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.02 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.01M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.27 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.27 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

BAT Capital Flow

Net InflowBATUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-25$0.03 M0.07
2026-08-24-$0.01 M0.07
2026-08-23-$0.04 M0.07
2026-08-22$0.00 M0.07
2026-08-21-$0.07 M0.07

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about BAT

Trade BAT (BAT) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live BAT price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
BAT/USDT
$0.06745
$0.06745$0.06745
-0.86%
831.99K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

BAT-to-USD Calculator

Amount

BAT
BAT
USD
USD

1 BAT = 0.06745 USD