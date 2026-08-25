Aethir (ATH) Technical Analysis Today The Aethir Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into ATH's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Aethir's analysis below. Sign Up

Aethir (ATH) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.004955 -- +31.22% +14.67% -24.54%

Aethir Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Aethir across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Sell Sell 15 Neutral 3 Buy 8 Moving Averages : Sell Sell 8 Neutral 1 Buy 5 Technical Indicators : Sell Sell 7 Neutral 2 Buy 3 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.004956 0.004955 R2 0.004955 0.004955 R1 0.004955 0.004955 PP 0.004954 0.004954 S1 0.004954 0.004954 S2 0.004953 0.004954 S3 0.004953 0.004953

Aethir Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume 0.11M $1.83 M $1.72 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.04M 3-Day Active Buys $0.66 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.62 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.02M 7-Day Active Buys $0.97 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.99 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Aethir Capital Flow Net Inflow ATHUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-25 -$0.23 M 0.01 2026-08-24 $0.17 M 0.01 2026-08-23 $0.09 M 0.00 2026-08-22 -$0.13 M 0.00 2026-08-21 -$0.08 M 0.00 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Aethir (ATH) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Aethir price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume ATH / USDT $0.004957 $0.004957 $0.004957 -1.49% 15.57M (USDT) Trade