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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on ARK, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on ARK, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

More About ARK

ARK Price Info

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ARK (ARK) Technical Analysis Today

ARK (ARK) Technical Analysis Today

The ARK Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into ARK's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about ARK's analysis below.

ARK (ARK) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.10829--+25.10%+4.62%-30.28%
Know more about ARK Price

ARK Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of ARK across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Sell
Sell 15
Neutral 3
Buy 8
Moving Averages:Strong SellSell 13Neutral 1Buy 0
Technical Indicators:Strong BuySell 2Neutral 2Buy 8
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.1082
0.1081
R2
0.1081
0.1081
R1
0.1081
0.1081
PP
0.108
0.108
S1
0.108
0.108
S2
0.1079
0.108
S3
0.1079
0.1079

ARK Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-1.33M
$10.57 M
$11.90 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.02 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.01 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.07 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.07 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

ARK Capital Flow

Net InflowARKUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-25$0.01 M0.11
2026-08-24$0.00 M0.11
2026-08-23-$0.01 M0.11
2026-08-22$0.02 M0.11
2026-08-21$0.00 M0.10

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about ARK

Trade ARK (ARK) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live ARK price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
ARK/USDT
$0.10829
$0.10829$0.10829
-0.63%
524.82K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

ARK-to-USD Calculator

Amount

ARK
ARK
USD
USD

1 ARK = 0.10829 USD