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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Arweave, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Arweave, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Arweave (AR) Technical Analysis Today

Arweave (AR) Technical Analysis Today

The Arweave Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into AR's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Arweave's analysis below.

Arweave (AR) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$2.284--+28.45%+22.46%-0.18%
Know more about Arweave Price

Arweave Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Arweave across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Buy
Sell 10
Neutral 1
Buy 15
Moving Averages:NeutralSell 7Neutral 0Buy 7
Technical Indicators:BuySell 3Neutral 1Buy 8
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
2.2856
2.2843
R2
2.2843
2.2828
R1
2.2816
2.2818
PP
2.2803
2.2803
S1
2.2776
2.2788
S2
2.2763
2.2778
S3
2.2736
2.2763

Arweave Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-2.10M
$4.36 M
$6.47 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.10M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.62 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.72 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.09M
7-Day Active Buys
$2.64 M
7-Day Active Sells
$2.73 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Arweave Capital Flow

Net InflowARUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-25$0.20 M2.29
2026-08-24-$0.01 M2.27
2026-08-23-$0.04 M2.25
2026-08-22-$0.01 M2.15
2026-08-21$0.06 M2.10

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Arweave

Trade Arweave (AR) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Arweave price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
AR/USDT
$2.282
$2.282$2.282
-0.08%
71.27K (USDT)
AR/USDC
$2.282
$2.282$2.282
-0.08%
24.02K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

AR-to-USD Calculator

Amount

AR
AR
USD
USD

1 AR = 2.284 USD