AnkrNetwork (ANKR) Technical Analysis Today The AnkrNetwork Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into ANKR's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about AnkrNetwork's analysis below. Sign Up

AnkrNetwork (ANKR) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.004043 -- +20.75% +16.37% -12.98%

AnkrNetwork Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of AnkrNetwork across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Sell Sell 17 Neutral 1 Buy 8 Moving Averages : Strong Sell Sell 14 Neutral 0 Buy 0 Technical Indicators : Buy Sell 3 Neutral 1 Buy 8 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.004048 0.004047 R2 0.004047 0.004045 R1 0.004044 0.004044 PP 0.004043 0.004043 S1 0.00404 0.004041 S2 0.004039 0.00404 S3 0.004036 0.004039

AnkrNetwork Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume 0.02M $1.97 M $1.95 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.07 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.06 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 7-Day Active Buys $0.13 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.14 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. AnkrNetwork Capital Flow Net Inflow ANKRUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-25 $0.02 M 0.00 2026-08-24 -$0.02 M 0.00 2026-08-23 -$0.01 M 0.00 2026-08-22 $0.01 M 0.00 2026-08-21 -$0.12 M 0.00 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade AnkrNetwork (ANKR) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live AnkrNetwork price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume ANKR / USDT $0.004043 $0.004043 $0.004043 -0.77% 13.72M (USDT) Trade