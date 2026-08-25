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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on AaveToken, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on AaveToken, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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AaveToken (AAVE) Technical Analysis Today

AaveToken (AAVE) Technical Analysis Today

The AaveToken Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into AAVE's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about AaveToken's analysis below.

AaveToken (AAVE) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$129.56--+44.84%+33.58%+52.03%
Know more about AaveToken Price

AI Daily Analysis for AaveToken

AaveToken Analysis 2026-07-29

  • V4 Protocol Expansion: Aave V4 deposits have exceeded $250 million, and the GHO stablecoin has launched on Arbitrum. Ecosystem expansion is driving fundamental improvements, which is bullish for AAVE price appreciation.
  • Significant Capital Inflows: Net capital inflows over the past 3 days have surpassed 3.38 million USDT, with a positive funding rate (0.01%), indicating strengthening buying pressure and supporting a price rebound.
  • Surge in On-chain Activity: Daily new wallet addresses have hit a 5-year high, and institutional attention from entities like Standard Chartered Bank has increased. Market sentiment is recovering, facilitating value discovery.

AaveToken Analysis 2026-07-28

  • Net Capital Inflow: Over the past 3 days, net capital inflows have exceeded 2.09 million USDT. Although the contract long/short ratio indicates a retail bias toward longs (1.34), the elite account long/short ratio stands as high as 1.48, signaling strong bullish sentiment from major players and supporting upward price momentum.
  • Positive Protocol Expansion: The launch of Aave V4 on Avalanche and rapid capital accumulation by V3 on Monad (over $100 million in deposits within 48 hours), coupled with the deployment of the GHO stablecoin to Arbitrum, have strengthened market confidence through fundamental ecosystem expansion.
  • Technical Indicator Recovery: On the weekly chart, MACD green bars are expanding and the KDJ indicator is diverging upward, indicating a strengthening medium-term trend; on the daily chart, prices are trading above the middle Bollinger Band, suggesting that short-term bullish momentum continues to build.

AaveToken Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of AaveToken across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Buy
Sell 7
Neutral 1
Buy 18
Moving Averages:Strong BuySell 0Neutral 0Buy 14
Technical Indicators:SellSell 7Neutral 1Buy 4
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
129.68
129.62
R2
129.62
129.5856
R1
129.59
129.5643
PP
129.53
129.53
S1
129.5
129.4956
S2
129.44
129.4743
S3
129.41
129.44

AaveToken Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
0.97M
$9.99 M
$9.02 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.68M
3-Day Active Buys
$76.00 M
3-Day Active Sells
$75.33 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
1.08M
7-Day Active Buys
$209.75 M
7-Day Active Sells
$208.66 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

AaveToken Capital Flow

Net InflowAAVEUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-25-$2.85 M129.23
2026-08-24-$1.73 M134.29
2026-08-23$5.81 M139.82
2026-08-22$0.67 M121.90
2026-08-21$0.04 M110.52

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

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Trade AaveToken (AAVE) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live AaveToken price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
AAVE/USDT
$129.56
$129.56$129.56
+0.08%
3.83K (USDT)
AAVE/USDC
$129.43
$129.43$129.43
+0.10%
357.24 (USDT)
AAVE/USD1
$129.72
$129.72$129.72
+0.41%
408.74 (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

AAVE-to-USD Calculator

Amount

AAVE
AAVE
USD
USD

1 AAVE = 129.56 USD