AaveToken (AAVE) Technical Analysis Today
AaveToken (AAVE) Price Change
|Current Price
|24H
|7 Days
|30 Days
|90 Days
|$129.56
|--
|+44.84%
|+33.58%
|+52.03%
AI Daily Analysis for AaveToken
AaveToken Analysis 2026-07-29
- V4 Protocol Expansion: Aave V4 deposits have exceeded $250 million, and the GHO stablecoin has launched on Arbitrum. Ecosystem expansion is driving fundamental improvements, which is bullish for AAVE price appreciation.
- Significant Capital Inflows: Net capital inflows over the past 3 days have surpassed 3.38 million USDT, with a positive funding rate (0.01%), indicating strengthening buying pressure and supporting a price rebound.
- Surge in On-chain Activity: Daily new wallet addresses have hit a 5-year high, and institutional attention from entities like Standard Chartered Bank has increased. Market sentiment is recovering, facilitating value discovery.
AaveToken Analysis 2026-07-28
- Net Capital Inflow: Over the past 3 days, net capital inflows have exceeded 2.09 million USDT. Although the contract long/short ratio indicates a retail bias toward longs (1.34), the elite account long/short ratio stands as high as 1.48, signaling strong bullish sentiment from major players and supporting upward price momentum.
- Positive Protocol Expansion: The launch of Aave V4 on Avalanche and rapid capital accumulation by V3 on Monad (over $100 million in deposits within 48 hours), coupled with the deployment of the GHO stablecoin to Arbitrum, have strengthened market confidence through fundamental ecosystem expansion.
- Technical Indicator Recovery: On the weekly chart, MACD green bars are expanding and the KDJ indicator is diverging upward, indicating a strengthening medium-term trend; on the daily chart, prices are trading above the middle Bollinger Band, suggesting that short-term bullish momentum continues to build.
AaveToken Technical Indicators
Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of AaveToken across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.
|Moving Averages:
|Strong Buy
|Sell 0
|Neutral 0
|Buy 14
|Technical Indicators:
|Sell
|Sell 7
|Neutral 1
|Buy 4
AaveToken Market Signals
The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.
AaveToken Capital Flow
|History
|Net Inflow
|Price
|2026-08-25
|-$2.85 M
|129.23
|2026-08-24
|-$1.73 M
|134.29
|2026-08-23
|$5.81 M
|139.82
|2026-08-22
|$0.67 M
|121.90
|2026-08-21
|$0.04 M
|110.52
The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.
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Disclaimer
The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.