The Official 67 Coin (67) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for The Official 67 Coin (67), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 13.50M $ 13.50M $ 13.50M Total Supply: $ 999.68M $ 999.68M $ 999.68M Circulating Supply: $ 999.68M $ 999.68M $ 999.68M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 13.50M $ 13.50M $ 13.50M All-Time High: $ 0.04499 $ 0.04499 $ 0.04499 All-Time Low: $ 0.000086375925910336 $ 0.000086375925910336 $ 0.000086375925910336 Current Price: $ 0.0135 $ 0.0135 $ 0.0135 Learn more about The Official 67 Coin (67) price Buy 67 Now!

The Official 67 Coin (67) Information The Official 67 Coin - created by Mav Trevillian, known as one of the main originators of the 67 meme. Official Website: https://67coin.com Whitepaper: https://www.notion.so/67coin/The-Official-67-Coin-67-Whitepaper-2d92458861fb80daaad9dcb9347e1041 Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/9AvytnUKsLxPxFHFqS6VLxaxt5p6BhYNr53SD2Chpump

The Official 67 Coin (67) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of The Official 67 Coin (67) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of 67 tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many 67 tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand 67's tokenomics, explore 67 token's live price!

The Official 67 Coin (67) Price History Analyzing the price history of 67 helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

