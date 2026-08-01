What is the real-time price of 2131KOBUSHIDE today?

The live price of 2131KOBUSHIDE stands at $, moving 2.04% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.

What does the daily price structure look like for 21?

21 has traded between $ and $, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.

How much volatility is 2131KOBUSHIDE showing today?

The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.

What technical zone is 21 currently trading in?

Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests 21 is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.

What is the overall market ranking and size of 2131KOBUSHIDE?

With a market cap of $27261, 2131KOBUSHIDE is ranked #7179, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.

How much trading activity has 21 seen recently?

The token generated $-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.

How does 2131KOBUSHIDE compare to its ATH and ATL?

Its ATH is $0.0055803, while the ATL is $, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.

What fundamentals influence 21's market behavior?

Core factors include circulating supply (999575926.672259 tokens), category performance within Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.