THORChain is a cross-chain liquidity protocol that allows any asset to be swapped for another in decentralised liquidity pools. THORChain’s first platform is BEPSwap which will allow Binance Chain token holders to swap and stake any BEP2 asset.
Overview
THORChain’s native token, RUNE, is central to the protocol’s security, liquidity, and incentive mechanisms. The tokenomics are designed to align the interests of node operators, liquidity providers, and the broader ecosystem, ensuring robust cross-chain liquidity and network security.
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Max Supply: 500,000,000 RUNE
- Current Circulating Market Cap: ~$422.6M USD
- Fully Diluted Market Cap: ~$510.7M USD
RUNE was initially distributed through a combination of seed rounds, an IDO (Initial DEX Offering), and allocations to the team, community, and operational reserves. The token supply is capped, and RUNE is minted and burned in response to protocol activities such as lending and debt repayment, which can cause slight inflation or deflation depending on market conditions.
2. Allocation Mechanism
Initial Allocations (as of Feb 2024):
|Allocation Category
|RUNE Amount (M)
|% of Total Supply
|Service Nodes
|220.45
|44.09%
|Team/Advisors
|50.00
|10.00%
|Community
|50.00
|10.00%
|Operational
|52.00
|10.40%
|Seed Investors
|26.00
|5.20%
|IDO (Binance DEX)
|20.00
|4.00%
|Other/Reserves
|Remaining
|~16%
- Notable Wallets (as of Feb 2024):
- Bond Module: ~105.3M RUNE (21.06%)
- Reserve Module: ~82.45M RUNE (16.49%)
- Standby Reserve: 60M RUNE (12%)
- Pool Module: ~30.97M RUNE (6.19%)
- Binance Cold: ~40.59M RUNE (8.12%)
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism
Core Functions of RUNE:
- Liquidity: RUNE is paired 1:1 with every non-RUNE asset in liquidity pools, ensuring deep cross-chain liquidity. For every $1 of non-RUNE in a pool, $1 of RUNE is required.
- Security: Node operators (THORNodes) must bond RUNE to participate in consensus. The bond must be at least 2x the value of non-RUNE assets in the pools, resulting in $3 of RUNE locked for every $1 of non-RUNE value.
- Incentives: Rewards are distributed via the “Incentive Pendulum,” dynamically balancing between node operators and liquidity providers to maintain optimal network security and liquidity.
- Governance: RUNE is used for governance signaling, such as asset and chain listings/delistings, protocol upgrades, and parameter changes.
- Fees: All transaction and swap fees are paid in RUNE, which are distributed to node operators and liquidity providers.
Incentive Pendulum Table
|Scenario
|% RUNE Bonded
|% RUNE in Pools
|Bond Rewards
|Liquidity Rewards
|Inefficient
|100%
|0%
|0%
|100%
|Over-bonded
|75%
|25%
|50%
|50%
|Optimal
|67%
|33%
|67%
|33%
|Under-bonded
|60%
|40%
|80%
|20%
|Unsafe
|50%
|50%
|100%
|0%
- The protocol targets the “Optimal” state for security and efficiency.
4. Locking Mechanism
- Node Bonding: RUNE bonded by node operators is locked for the duration of their participation. Misconduct can result in slashing up to 1.5x the value of compromised assets.
- Liquidity Provision: Liquidity providers can withdraw at any time, but impermanent loss protection (ILP) is only fully realized after 100 days, increasing linearly from day 1.
- Seed/Team Allocations: Early investor and team tokens were subject to vesting and lock-up periods, e.g., seed investor tokens were locked until mainnet or for 12 months, whichever came first.
5. Unlocking Time
- Liquidity Providers: Can withdraw at any time, but full ILP is achieved after 100 days.
- Node Operators: Can unbond and exit, but must follow protocol exit procedures to avoid slashing.
- Seed/Team Allocations: Most major team and investor allocations have fully vested as of early 2024.
6. Additional Mechanisms
- Impermanent Loss Protection: Ensures LPs break even or profit after 100 days.
- Synths and Savers Vaults: RUNE is used to back synthetic assets and single-asset vaults, further increasing demand and utility.
- Mint/Burn Dynamics: RUNE is minted and burned in lending/borrowing operations, with interest rates dynamically adjusting to maintain solvency.
7. Ecosystem and Governance
- Governance is minimalistic: Focused on operational parameters, asset and chain listings, and protocol upgrades.
- Emergency Mechanisms: “Ragnarök” can be triggered for controlled shutdown and fund payout if node count drops below four.
8. Key Links
- THORChain Documentation
- THORChain Whitepapers
- THORChain Dashboard
- THORChain Yield/Earn
- THORChain Ecosystem
Summary Table: RUNE Tokenomics
|Mechanism
|Description
|Issuance
|Capped at 500M RUNE; distributed via seed, IDO, team, community, and operational allocations
|Allocation
|Service Nodes, Team/Advisors, Community, Operational, Seed, IDO, Reserves
|Usage
|Security (bonding), liquidity (pools), governance, fees, incentives, synths, savers
|Incentives
|Dynamic rewards via Incentive Pendulum; ILP for LPs; emission rewards for nodes and LPs
|Locking
|Node bonds locked; LPs can withdraw anytime (full ILP after 100 days); vesting for early allocations
|Unlocking
|LPs: anytime; Nodes: protocol exit; Seed/Team: mostly fully vested as of 2024
In-Depth Analysis
THORChain’s tokenomics are engineered to create a “liquidity black hole,” where increasing network activity and TVL drive up RUNE demand and price. The deterministic relationship between RUNE and non-RUNE assets ensures that the protocol remains secure and liquid, while dynamic incentives and slashing mechanisms align participant behavior. The system’s flexibility—allowing for permissionless entry/exit, dynamic reward allocation, and robust governance—positions THORChain as a foundational cross-chain DeFi protocol.
For further details, consult the THORChain documentation and whitepapers.
THORChain (RUNE) Tokenomie: Belangrijke statistieken uitgelegd en use cases
Inzicht in de tokenomie van THORChain (RUNE) is essentieel voor het analyseren van de waarde, duurzaamheid en het potentieel op lange termijn.
Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:
Totale voorraad:
Het maximum aantal RUNE tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.
Circulerende voorraad:
Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.
Maximale voorraad:
De harde limiet op hoeveel RUNE tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.
Inflatiepercentage:
Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.
Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?
Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.
Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.
Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.
Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.
Nu je de tokenomie van RUNE begrijpt, kun je de live prijs van RUNE token verkennen!
