Pepe is moe van het kijken naar iedereen die hot potato speelt met de eindeloze afgeleide Shiba, GME, Turbo, Ass, Floki, Moon Inu munten. De Inu's hebben hun dag gehad. Het is tijd voor de meest herkenbare meme ter wereld om zijn heerschappij als koning der memes op te eisen. Pepe is hier om memecoins weer geweldig te maken. Gelanceerd in het geheim zonder voorverkoop, geen belastingen, LP verbrand en contract afstand gedaan, is $PEPE een munt voor het volk, voor altijd. Gevoed door pure memetische kracht, laat $PEPE je de weg wijzen. In Lord Kek vertrouwen wij.
Ontdek belangrijke tokenomie- en prijsgegevens voor Pepe (PEPE), inclusief marktkapitalisatie, leveringsdetails, FDV en prijsgeschiedenis. Krijg in één oogopslag inzicht in de huidige waarde en marktpositie van het token.
Duik dieper in hoe PEPE tokens worden uitgegeven, toegewezen en ontgrendeld. In dit gedeelte worden de belangrijkste aspecten van de economische structuur van de token belicht: nut, prikkels en vesting.
Pepe (PEPE) is a meme coin that operates primarily on Ethereum as an ERC-20 token, with bridges to BNB Smart Chain and Arbitrum. Its token economics are characterized by simplicity, transparency, and a strong emphasis on community-driven distribution. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.
Issuance Mechanism
- Total Supply: 420,690,000,000,000 PEPE tokens (420.69 trillion).
- Issuance: All tokens were minted at genesis; there is no ongoing or future minting. The contract ownership has been renounced, making further changes impossible.
- No Inflation: The supply is fixed, and there is no mechanism for additional issuance or inflation.
Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Category
|Amount (PEPE)
|% of Total Supply
|Notes
|Uniswap v3 Liquidity Pool
|~391,660,000,000,000
|93.1%
|Provided as initial liquidity for trading on Uniswap v3.
|CEX Listings/Bridges/LPs
|~29,030,000,000,000
|6.9%
|Held in a multi-sig wallet for future centralized exchange listings, bridges, and LPs.
|Team/Insiders
|0
|0%
|No allocation to team, advisors, or insiders.
|Public/Private Sale
|0
|0%
|No tokens sold in public or private sales; no fundraising via token sales.
- Liquidity Provision: 93.1% of the supply was sent directly to Uniswap v3, making it available for public trading from launch.
- Multi-Sig Reserve: 6.9% reserved for ecosystem needs (CEX listings, bridges, liquidity pools), controlled by a multi-sig wallet.
- No Team/Insider Allocation: The project explicitly states no tokens were allocated to the team or insiders.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Primary Use: PEPE is a meme coin with no intrinsic value, utility, or expectation of financial return. It is designed for entertainment and speculative trading.
- Historical Utility: Previously, holding at least one PEPE granted access to the Pepe Palace Discord server, but this feature has been discontinued.
- No Staking or Yield: There are no staking, farming, or liquidity mining incentives. Tokenholders do not earn fees, rewards, or additional tokens by holding or using PEPE.
- No Governance: PEPE does not confer voting rights, governance power, or claims on project profits or treasury.
- Trading: The main activity is trading on decentralized (Uniswap, PancakeSwap) and centralized exchanges (Binance, Coinbase, OKX, etc.).
Locking and Unlocking Mechanism
- Locking: There is no vesting, time-locked allocations, or scheduled unlocks. All tokens were unlocked at genesis.
- Liquidity Lock: The liquidity provision tokens for Uniswap were burnt, ensuring that the liquidity cannot be withdrawn by the deployer.
- Blacklist Function: The contract included a blacklist function, used once to block a sniper address shortly after launch. The contract was renounced after this, preventing further use of this function.
Unlocking Time
|Unlock Date
|Amount Unlocked (PEPE)
|Cumulative Unlocked
|Remaining to Unlock
|% of Total Unlocked
|Allocation Group
|Unlock Type
|2023-04-17
|420,690,000,000,000
|420,690,000,000,000
|0
|100%
|Community/Incentives
|Cliff
- All tokens were unlocked at launch (April 17, 2023).
- No future unlocks or vesting events are scheduled.
Additional Notes
- No Taxes: There are zero transaction taxes on PEPE transfers or trades.
- No Mint/Burn Mechanism: While the contract includes a manual burn function, there is no programmatic or scheduled burn or buyback mechanism.
- Decentralization: The contract is renounced, and the project is community-driven with no formal team or roadmap.
- Concentration: As of December 2024, the top 10 addresses hold ~41% of the supply, with major centralized exchanges among the largest holders.
Summary Table
|Feature
|Details
|Total Supply
|420,690,000,000,000 PEPE
|Issuance
|All at genesis; no further minting
|Allocation
|93.1% Uniswap v3 LP, 6.9% CEX/bridges/LPs, 0% team/insiders
|Usage
|Meme coin, speculative trading, no utility, no governance, no rewards
|Incentives
|None (no staking, yield, or fee-sharing)
|Locking
|None (all tokens unlocked at launch)
|Unlocking
|100% unlocked at launch (April 17, 2023)
|Taxes
|None
|Burn Mechanism
|Manual only, no programmatic burns
|Contract Ownership
|Renounced
|Liquidity Provision
|LP tokens burnt, liquidity cannot be withdrawn
|Team/Insider Allocation
|None
Implications and Context
- Transparency and Fairness: The immediate and full unlock, lack of team allocation, and burnt LP tokens are designed to maximize transparency and minimize the risk of rug pulls or insider manipulation.
- Speculative Nature: PEPE is explicitly a meme coin with no utility or intrinsic value, relying on community engagement and speculative trading for its popularity.
- No Ongoing Incentives: The absence of staking, rewards, or governance means there are no ongoing incentives for holding beyond speculation.
- Community-Driven: With no formal team or roadmap, the future of PEPE is entirely in the hands of its community and market participants.
In summary: PEPE’s token economics are simple, transparent, and designed for maximal decentralization and community engagement, with all tokens unlocked at launch, no ongoing issuance, no team allocation, and no built-in incentives beyond trading and meme culture participation.
Pepe (PEPE) Tokenomie: Belangrijke statistieken uitgelegd en use cases
Inzicht in de tokenomie van Pepe (PEPE) is essentieel voor het analyseren van de waarde, duurzaamheid en het potentieel op lange termijn.
Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:
Totale voorraad:
Het maximum aantal PEPE tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.
Circulerende voorraad:
Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.
Maximale voorraad:
De harde limiet op hoeveel PEPE tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.
Inflatiepercentage:
Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.
Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?
Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.
Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.
Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.
Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.
Nu je de tokenomie van PEPE begrijpt, kun je de live prijs van PEPE token verkennen!
