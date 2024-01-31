Jupiter (JUP) Tokenomie
Jupiter is the leading DeFi dApp on Solana, serves as Solana’s primary liquidity infrastructure, driving more than 80% of the total retail liquidity movement and seamlessly integrating with the majority of protocols within the Solana network.
Jupiter (JUP) Tokenomieen prijsanalyse
Ontdek belangrijke tokenomie- en prijsgegevens voor Jupiter (JUP), inclusief marktkapitalisatie, leveringsdetails, FDV en prijsgeschiedenis. Krijg in één oogopslag inzicht in de huidige waarde en marktpositie van het token.
Diepgaande tokenstructuur van Jupiter (JUP)
Duik dieper in hoe JUP tokens worden uitgegeven, toegewezen en ontgrendeld. In dit gedeelte worden de belangrijkste aspecten van de economische structuur van de token belicht: nut, prikkels en vesting.
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Total Supply: 10 billion JUP tokens were minted at genesis.
- Initial Distribution: The tokens were split equally between team and community wallets (50% each).
- Launch Sale: On January 31, 2024, Jupiter conducted a seven-day open market sale using a single-sided USDC-JUP Dynamic Liquidity Market Maker (DLMM) pool on Meteora. The starting price was $0.40 per token. The DLMM pool provided initial liquidity and price support, with USDC locked for seven days to support the token price during the sale.
2. Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Category
|Amount (JUP)
|% of Total Supply
|Vesting/Locking Details
|Team Members
|2,000,000,000
|20%
|Vests over 2 years after a 1-year cliff
|Strategic Reserve
|2,000,000,000
|20%
|Locked for at least 1 year; 6 months' notice before any liquidity event
|Liquidity Provision
|1,000,000,000
|10%
|Used for initial liquidity and launch pool
|Community Airdrops
|4,000,000,000
|40%
|Four rounds of airdrops; no disclosed vesting schedule
|Contributors & Grants
|1,000,000,000
|10%
|For contributors and grants; no disclosed vesting schedule
|Launch Pool
|250,000,000
|2.5%
|Allocated to the launch pool for the open market sale
|SPL MER Tokenholders
|500,000,000
|5%
|From Strategic Reserve; specific vesting not disclosed
Note: Some allocations overlap (e.g., SPL MER allocation is from Strategic Reserve).
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Governance: JUP is the governance token for the Jupiter ecosystem. It is intended for voting on launchpad projects, strict list disputes, and grants. However, as of early 2024, there is no verifiable evidence that governance functionality is fully operational.
- Staking & Rewards: Users can lock JUP tokens to receive voting power and participate in governance. Active Staking Rewards (ASR) are distributed quarterly, sourced from LFG fees and launchpad fees. Rewards are proportional to voting power, not voting outcome.
- Liquidity Provision: Jupiter’s LFG Launchpad allows users to claim airdrop distributions and trade new tokens. The DLMM pool mechanism was used for the initial sale and liquidity.
4. Locking Mechanism
- Team Allocation: Subject to a 1-year cliff, then vests over 2 years.
- Strategic Reserve: Locked for at least 1 year, with a minimum of 6 months' notice before any liquidity event.
- Jupiter Lock: Jupiter provides an open-source, audited tool called "Jupiter Lock" for locking and distributing tokens over time, supporting cliffs and vesting for non-circulating supply. This tool is available for all project teams and is in beta.
5. Unlocking Time
- Team Tokens: Begin unlocking after a 1-year cliff, then linearly vest over 2 years.
- Strategic Reserve: Locked for at least 1 year from genesis; any unlocking requires 6 months' advance notice to the community.
- Community, Airdrops, Contributors: No specific vesting or unlocking schedule disclosed for these allocations.
6. Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|10B JUP minted at genesis, split 50/50 team/community
|Allocation
|See allocation table above
|Usage
|Governance, staking rewards, liquidity provision
|Incentives
|Quarterly staking rewards (ASR), airdrops, launchpad participation
|Locking
|Team (1-year cliff + 2-year vest), Strategic Reserve (1-year lock + 6-month notice)
|Unlocking
|Team: after 1 year, then linear; Strategic Reserve: after 1 year, with notice
7. Additional Notes
- No Protocol Fees: Jupiter does not charge protocol fees, but integrators can set their own platform fees on swaps.
- Open Source: Jupiter’s token lock and governance tools are open source and audited.
- Governance Status: As of early 2024, governance features are not fully operational, and no community proposals have been implemented without team consent.
This overview synthesizes the available, verifiable information on Jupiter (JUP) token economics, including its issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms. For the most current details or technical documentation, refer to Jupiter’s official resources and documentation.
Jupiter (JUP) Tokenomie: Belangrijke statistieken uitgelegd en use cases
Inzicht in de tokenomie van Jupiter (JUP) is essentieel voor het analyseren van de waarde, duurzaamheid en het potentieel op lange termijn.
Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:
Totale voorraad:
Het maximum aantal JUP tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.
Circulerende voorraad:
Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.
Maximale voorraad:
De harde limiet op hoeveel JUP tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.
Inflatiepercentage:
Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.
Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?
Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.
Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.
Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.
Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.
Nu je de tokenomie van JUP begrijpt, kun je de live prijs van JUP token verkennen!
Jupiter (JUP) Prijsgeschiedenis
Door de JUP prijsgeschiedenis te analyseren, krijgen gebruikers inzicht in eerdere marktbewegingen, belangrijke ondersteunings-/weerstandsniveaus en volatiliteitspatronen. Of je nu de hoogste koersen ooit wilt volgen of trends wilt identificeren, historische gegevens vormen een cruciaal onderdeel van prijsvoorspellingen en technische analyses.
Prijsvoorspelling van JUP
Wil je weten waar je JUP naartoe gaat? Onze JUP prijsvoorspellingspagina combineert marktsentiment, historische trends en technische indicatoren om een vooruitblik te geven.
De tokenomie-gegevens op deze pagina zijn afkomstig van bronnen van derden. MEXC garandeert niet dat deze informatie correct is. Voer grondig onderzoek uit voordat je gaat investeren.