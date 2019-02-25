Duik dieper in hoe FET tokens worden uitgegeven, toegewezen en ontgrendeld. In dit gedeelte worden de belangrijkste aspecten van de economische structuur van de token belicht: nut, prikkels en vesting.

The Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (ASI) is a collaborative initiative formed by the merger of Fetch.ai, SingularityNET, and Ocean Protocol, with the goal of accelerating decentralized AI and superintelligence. The ASI token is the unified token for this alliance, replacing the previous $FET, $AGIX, and $OCEAN tokens.

Issuance Mechanism

The initial total supply of ASI tokens is set at 2.63 billion. Swap Process: The swap mechanism is open indefinitely, and tokens held on exchanges are automatically relabeled as ASI. For tokens in hard wallets or offline, a swap tool is provided.

Allocation Mechanism

Source Token Conversion Ratio Allocation Notes FET 1:1 Direct swap to ASI AGIX 1:1 Direct swap to ASI OCEAN 1:1 Direct swap to ASI Staking Pools 1:1 Existing AGIX staking pools convert to ASI

AGIX staking pools and their allocations are converted to ASI at the same ratio. There is no minimum or maximum deposit cap per user for staking. Future Mergers: Proposals for additional token integrations (e.g., CUDOS, PAAL) have been discussed, with vesting and fee mechanisms, but not all have been approved or implemented.

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

Users can stake ASI (previously AGIX) to earn rewards. Staking rewards are distributed at the end of each 30-day period, proportional to the user's stake. Ecosystem Utility: ASI is used for payments, access, and incentives within the decentralized AI ecosystem, including agent-based services, data sharing, and AI model usage.

Locking Mechanism

When users stake ASI (or previously AGIX), their tokens are locked for a 30-day period. Withdrawals are only possible at the end of each period; otherwise, tokens are automatically restaked for the next period. Vesting (for Mergers): For proposed mergers (e.g., CUDOS, PAAL), converted tokens may be subject to vesting periods (e.g., 180 days for PAAL, 3–10 months for CUDOS), but these are specific to those integrations and not the core ASI token.

Unlocking Time

At the end of each 30-day staking window, users can withdraw their staked tokens and rewards. If not withdrawn, tokens are restaked for the next period. Token Swap: The swap mechanism for converting FET, AGIX, and OCEAN to ASI is open indefinitely, with no forced unlock or expiration for the swap.

Summary Table

Mechanism Details Issuance 1:1 swap of FET, AGIX, OCEAN to ASI; total supply 2.63B Allocation Proportional to holdings in FET, AGIX, OCEAN; staking pools converted Usage/Incentive Governance, staking rewards, payments, ecosystem utility Locking 30-day staking lock; vesting for some merger integrations Unlocking End of 30-day staking period; indefinite swap window for token conversion

Additional Notes

Governance Structure: The alliance is governed by a council with representatives from each founding project, and tokenholders have voting rights.

The alliance is governed by a council with representatives from each founding project, and tokenholders have voting rights. Future Integrations: Additional projects may join the alliance, subject to community approval, with specific vesting and fee structures.

Additional projects may join the alliance, subject to community approval, with specific vesting and fee structures. Transparency: The alliance emphasizes open governance, transparency, and community involvement in all major decisions.

This structure ensures that the ASI token is not only a unification of three major decentralized AI projects but also a flexible, utility-driven asset designed to incentivize participation, governance, and long-term ecosystem growth.