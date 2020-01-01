Ethena (ENA) 토크노믹스
Ethena (ENA) 정보
Ethena는 이더리움에 구축된 합성 달러 프로토콜로, 기존 은행 시스템 인프라에 의존하지 않는 암호화폐 네이티브 솔루션을 제공할 것입니다.
Ethena (ENA) 토크노믹스 및 가격 분석
시가총액, 공급량, FDV, 가격 내역 등 Ethena (ENA)의 주요 토크노믹스 및 가격 데이터를 살펴보세요. 토큰의 현재 가치와 시장 포지션을 한눈에 파악할 수 있습니다.
Ethena (ENA)의 심층 토큰 구조
ENA 토큰의 발행, 할당 및 잠금 해제 방식을 자세히 알아보세요. 이 섹션에서는 토큰의 경제 구조의 핵심 측면인 유용성, 인센티브, 그리고 베스팅을 중점적으로 살펴봅니다.
Overview
Ethena is a DeFi protocol focused on creating a synthetic dollar (USDe) backed by delta-hedged Ethereum and Bitcoin collateral, and features the ENA governance token. Ethena's tokenomics are designed to balance rapid decentralized adoption, sustained ecosystem growth, investor/staff alignment, and carefully managed token release to minimize adverse market impacts.
1. Issuance Mechanism
- ENA Token Generation: The ENA governance token was launched shortly after the completion of the Shard Campaign (an incentive points program) and airdrop in April 2024.
- Initial Distribution: The main distribution event was the airdrop of 75M ENA (5% of total supply) to Shard Campaign participants. The remaining tokens are subject to various vesting and lock-up schedules (detailed below) and ongoing ecosystem/investor allocations.
- Total Supply: The maximum ENA supply is capped at 1.5 billion tokens.
- Point-Based Incentives: Pre-launch distribution relied on a point (Shard) system. Users earned Shards by interacting with the protocol (e.g., holding, staking, locking USDe; providing liquidity). The amount of ENA airdropped was a function of Shard holdings at campaign end, while additional ENA will be gradually released per the vesting schedules.
2. Allocation Mechanism
|Category
|Share of Total Supply
|Lock/Cliff/Vesting Details
|Core Contributors
|30%
|1-year lock, 25% cliff, 3-year linear vesting post-cliff
|Foundation
|15%
|1-year lock, 25% cliff, 3-year linear vesting post-cliff
|Investors
|25%
|1-year lock, 25% cliff, 3-year linear vesting post-cliff
|Ecosystem & Airdrop
|25%
|Airdrop 5% immediate (Shard campaign); rest vested for ecosystem
|Retrodrop/Marketing/Liquidity
|5%
|Mixed vesting; some allocated for early marketing, LP, listing
- Ecosystem/Airdrop: 75M ENA (~5%) were immediately distributed by airdrop; the rest are earmarked for future ecosystem incentives, integrations, and possibly future airdrops or partnerships.
- Team and Foundation: Subject to strict lock-ups and vesting to ensure long-term commitment.
- Investors: Locked per industry norms—annual lock plus gradual vesting.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Governance Utility: ENA is the governance token. Holders will have rights to vote on:
- Risk frameworks, collateral composition, exchange/custodian integrations
- Reserve fund management
- Yield allocation to sUSDe holders
- Strategic/technical upgrades
- Earning ENA: Besides purchase or secondary market, most ENA was initially earned through ecosystem participation (via the Shard points program). Future releases may also target users/governance participants, liquidity providers, and stakers.
- Yield and Rewards: Ethena participants can lock their USDe, stake to earn sUSDe (which accrues protocol yield), or provide liquidity, with rewards in ENA and/or sUSDe.
- Incentive Shards: Shard campaigns rewarded protocol engagement. Shard earning multipliers changed over time, with the highest boosts granted to riskier or more “sticky” actions (LP locking, Pendle LPs, direct USDe locking).
4. Lock-Up Mechanism and Unlock Schedule
- Airdrop Vesting: Top 2,000 addresses from the Shard campaign leaderboard have a six-month linear vest on half their ENA airdrop allocation.
- Core, Foundation, Investors: Tokens for these parties are subject to:
- 12 months full lock (no release)
- 25% cliff after lock period ends (i.e., 25% unlocks at month 12)
- Remainder (75%) vests monthly over subsequent 36 months.
- Liquidity, Marketing, Retrodrops: These allocations generally had shorter (or immediate) unlocks to bootstrap liquidity, partnerships, and early adoption.
Unlock Schedule Key Points
- The largest unlocks occur annually, post-cliff, and then stream gradually over three years.
- For example, unlock events in the next year (from March 2025 onward) primarily involve monthly unlocks in the 62.5M–112.5M ENA range per month, spread across categories.
- Top airdrop earners have an additional custom vesting, ensuring non-early dump of supply.
5. Implications, Nuances, and Limitations
- Staged Release: Gradual, multi-year unlocks are meant to prevent dilution shocks and align incentives for developers, investors, and the community.
- Ecosystem Growth: Substantial ecosystem allocation allows for continued rewards, partnership integration, and liquidity incentives, making Ethena highly agile in ongoing user acquisition.
- Governance & Value Accrual: As sUSDe/ENA holders gain control over protocol parameters, value may further accrue to ENA via revenue sharing, protocol upgrades, or meta-governance.
- Counterarguments: Early-stage projects with large future unlocks (especially to insiders/founders) face risks if growth targets aren’t met—potential for sell pressure, governance capture, or incentive misalignment.
- Actionable Insights:
- Users can maximize exposure by early participation and engagement, and by monitoring governance changes that might alter yield allocations or future airdrop criteria.
- Investors should track unlocks closely, as major events could impact price and liquidity.
6. Summary Table of Ethena Tokenomics
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|1.5B ENA maximum; airdrop and vesting (no ICO/IFO)
|Allocation
|30% Core, 25% Investor, 15% Foundation, 25% Ecosystem/Airdrop, 5% Marketing/Liquidity
|Usage
|Governance, yield incentives, liquidity rewards
|Incentives
|Shard campaign, direct participation rewards, future ecosystem grants
|Lock-Up/Unlock
|1 yr lock + 25% cliff, then 3 yr linear vest; custom for airdrop recipients
7. References for Further Reading
- Messari Reports: “Ethena – The Goddess of Yield" (March 2024)
- Project Documentation, Airdrop/Shard Campaign terms
Conclusion
Ethena's ENA tokenomics are structured to bootstrap early growth, reward protocol and liquidity engagement, and prevent sudden dilution, with significant powers reserved for long-term stakers/governors. Its launch is emblematic of the latest DeFi “points meta,” but overlays best-practice vesting and lock-up protocols—maximizing opportunities for committed users while minimizing opportunistic extraction from insiders and speculators. The real test will be in the protocol’s ability to maintain excitement and value accrual long after the initial unlock periods and reward campaigns end.
Analysis prepared using verified data and research as of June 2025.
Ethena (ENA) 토크노믹스: 주요 지표 설명 및 사용 사례
Ethena (ENA) 토크노믹스의 장기적인 가치, 지속가능성, 잠재력을 분석하는 데 필수적입니다.
주요 지표 및 계산 방법:
총 공급량:
생성되었거나 생성될 ENA 토큰의 최대 개수입니다.
유통량:
현재 시중에 거래되고 있는 토큰 및 대중이 보유한 토큰량입니다.
최대 공급량:
ENA 토큰의 총 수량에 대한 상한입니다.
FDV (완전희석가치평가):
현재 가격 × 최대 공급량으로 계산되며, 모든 토큰이 유통되는 경우 총 시가총액을 예상합니다.
인플레이션율:
새로운 토큰이 얼마나 빨리 도입되는지를 반영하며, 희소성과 장기적인 가격 변동에 영향을 줍니다.
이러한 지표가 트레이더에게 중요한 이유는 무엇입니까?
높은 유통량 = 유동성이 더 높습니다.
제한된 최대 공급량 + 낮은 인플레이션 = 장기적인 가격 상승 가능성.
투명한 토큰 분배 = 프로젝트에 대한 신뢰도를 높이고 중앙 집중식 제어의 위험을 낮춥니다.
높은 FDV 및 현재 시가총액이 낮은 경우 = 고평가 신호일 수 있습니다.
이제 ENA의 토크노믹스를 이해하셨으니, ENA 토큰의 실시간 가격을 살펴보세요!
ENA 구매 방법
Ethena (ENA)를 포트폴리오에 추가하고 싶으신가요? MEXC는 신용카드, 은행 송금, P2P 거래 등 다양한 방법으로 ENA 을 구매할 수 있도록 지원합니다. 초보자든 전문가든 MEXC를 사용하면 쉽고 안전하게 암호화폐를 구매할 수 있습니다.
Ethena (ENA) 가격 내역
ENA의 가격 내역을 분석하면 과거 시장 움직임, 주요 지지/저항 수준, 변동성 패턴을 이해하는 데 도움이 됩니다. 사상 최고가를 추적하든 추세를 파악하든, 과거 데이터는 가격 예측과 기술 분석에서 중요한 부분입니다.
ENA 가격 예측
ENA 시세가 어디로 향할지 궁금하신가요? ENA 가격 예측 페이지는 시장 심리, 과거 추세, 기술 지표를 결합하여 미래 전망을 제공합니다.
MEXC를 선택해야 하는 이유는 무엇인가요?
MEXC는 전 세계 수백만 명의 사용자가 신뢰하는 세계 최고의 암호화폐 거래소 중 하나입니다. 초보자든 전문가든 MEXC는 암호화폐로 가는 가장 쉬운 방법입니다.
면책 조항
이 페이지의 토크노믹스 데이터는 타사 소스에서 가져온 것입니다. MEXC는 그 정확성을 보장하지 않습니다. 투자 전 충분한 조사를 진행하시기 바랍니다.