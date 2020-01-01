ZMINE (ZMN) トケノミクス
ZMINE (ZMN) 情報
ZMINE is a cryptocurrency mining ICO project. It has a unique business model which it is named ""We rent your graphic card (WRYGC)"". The model has run successfully for a year. There are approximately ten thousand GPUs from hundreds of customer in company's facilities. The company make a contract with customer for borrowing GPUs. After that, every half month, the benefit, after electricity cost deducted, will be divided 50:50 between the company and customers. The company will manage all other hardware and facilities and take card of all other cost. It is different from cloud mining because customer own their real graphic cards not just hashing power. Moreover, all of founders have developer background they have invested and mainly focused on R&D in order to optimize the profit not solely the size of mining farm. In term of technology, there are various of advantages, for example coin mining switching, fast GPUs deployment, customize mining hardware, and GPUs overclock profiling.
The fund from ICO will be spent to support the real requirements from customers and existing business.
- Customer don't have advance knowledge about GPUs and mining technology. Therefore, we would purchase large batch of GPUs for cheaper price and suitable mining spec.
- They would like to invest in mining, however large batch of GPUs and mining equipment could take 1-2 months to be transported. We book and prepare all of those in advance by the fund. Then, it will be ready in very short period.
- Customer would like to trade their GPUs. ZMINE will developed GPUs market which customer could bid and offer their own GPU comfortably.
ZMINE token have been listed in the number one Thailand cryptocurrency exchange, https://bx.in.th, within couple weeks after the sale period being end. After listing, the price has maintained nearly twofold the ICO price. The 24 hours trading value has swung from $110,000 USD to $800,000 USD. These facts could be verified the quality of ZMINE team and trust from customer.
ZMINE (ZMN) トケノミクス & 価格分析
ZMINE (ZMN) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
ZMINE (ZMN) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
ZMINE (ZMN) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される ZMN トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
ZMN トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
ZMN のトケノミクスを理解したところで、ZMN トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。