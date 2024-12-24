ZMINE 価格(ZMN)
ZMINE（ZMN）の本日のライブ価格は 0.01330007 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 682.16K USD です。ZMN から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な ZMINE 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 41.04K USD
です- ZMINE 1日内の価格変動率は -0.47%
です- 循環供給量は 51.29M USD です
本日の ZMINE から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における ZMINE から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0006075977 です。
過去60日間における ZMINE から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0030701043 です。
過去90日間における ZMINE から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0030028150517336 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-0.47%
|30日
|$ +0.0006075977
|+4.57%
|60日
|$ +0.0030701043
|+23.08%
|90日
|$ +0.0030028150517336
|+29.16%
ZMINE の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+0.25%
-0.47%
-9.72%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
ZMINE is a cryptocurrency mining ICO project. It has a unique business model which it is named ""We rent your graphic card (WRYGC)"". The model has run successfully for a year. There are approximately ten thousand GPUs from hundreds of customer in company's facilities. The company make a contract with customer for borrowing GPUs. After that, every half month, the benefit, after electricity cost deducted, will be divided 50:50 between the company and customers. The company will manage all other hardware and facilities and take card of all other cost. It is different from cloud mining because customer own their real graphic cards not just hashing power. Moreover, all of founders have developer background they have invested and mainly focused on R&D in order to optimize the profit not solely the size of mining farm. In term of technology, there are various of advantages, for example coin mining switching, fast GPUs deployment, customize mining hardware, and GPUs overclock profiling. The fund from ICO will be spent to support the real requirements from customers and existing business. 1. Customer don't have advance knowledge about GPUs and mining technology. Therefore, we would purchase large batch of GPUs for cheaper price and suitable mining spec. 2. They would like to invest in mining, however large batch of GPUs and mining equipment could take 1-2 months to be transported. We book and prepare all of those in advance by the fund. Then, it will be ready in very short period. 3. Customer would like to trade their GPUs. ZMINE will developed GPUs market which customer could bid and offer their own GPU comfortably. ZMINE token have been listed in the number one Thailand cryptocurrency exchange, https://bx.in.th, within couple weeks after the sale period being end. After listing, the price has maintained nearly twofold the ICO price. The 24 hours trading value has swung from $110,000 USD to $800,000 USD. These facts could be verified the quality of ZMINE team and trust from customer.
