NetMind Token 価格(NMT)
NetMind Token（NMT）の本日のライブ価格は 3.4 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 144.11M USD です。NMT から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な NetMind Token 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 3.53M USD
です- NetMind Token 1日内の価格変動率は -8.43%
です- 循環供給量は 42.31M USD です
MEXCで NMT から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な NMT 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の NetMind Token から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.313317694916769 です。
過去30日間における NetMind Token から USD への価格変動率は $ +1.5013760800 です。
過去60日間における NetMind Token から USD への価格変動率は $ +1.6905646600 です。
過去90日間における NetMind Token から USD への価格変動率は $ +1.413638020104964 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.313317694916769
|-8.43%
|30日
|$ +1.5013760800
|+44.16%
|60日
|$ +1.6905646600
|+49.72%
|90日
|$ +1.413638020104964
|+71.17%
NetMind Token の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-0.13%
-8.43%
-20.08%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
NetMind Power leverages the underutilized or idle GPUs of users worldwide, creating a global network of computing power. This approach addresses the monopolistic control in the computing sector by harnessing a vast, untapped resource. Many individuals own GPUs for activities like gaming, video rendering, or crypto mining, which often remain underutilized. NetMind Power utilizes these GPUs, offering a solution that benefits both GPU owners and the AI community. The platform integrates large-scale distributed computing, incorporating grid computing, voluntary computing scheduling, and load balancing technologies. It provides a low-latency, well-connected, and easy-to-manage environment for distributed deep learning training and inference. The core components of NetMind Power include a training platform, an inference platform, and the NetMind Chain and Token (NMT). This utility token facilitates transactions within the platform. NetMind Power's innovative approach is particularly relevant in the current landscape, where AI has become a major technological advancement. The demand for high-performance computing is continuously rising, making access to necessary resources expensive and limited. By tapping into the pool of idle GPUs, NetMind Power offers a cost-effective and efficient solution for AI model training and inference.
MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください！
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
|1 NMT を AUD に
A$5.27
|1 NMT を GBP に
￡2.652
|1 NMT を EUR に
€3.196
|1 NMT を USD に
$3.4
|1 NMT を MYR に
RM15.028
|1 NMT を TRY に
₺118.32
|1 NMT を JPY に
¥511.802
|1 NMT を RUB に
₽340.85
|1 NMT を INR に
₹288.592
|1 NMT を IDR に
Rp53,968.234
|1 NMT を PHP に
₱197.234
|1 NMT を EGP に
￡E.171.768
|1 NMT を BRL に
R$20.57
|1 NMT を CAD に
C$4.794
|1 NMT を BDT に
৳406.538
|1 NMT を NGN に
₦5,345.888
|1 NMT を UAH に
₴141.406
|1 NMT を VES に
Bs163.2
|1 NMT を PKR に
Rs945.472
|1 NMT を KZT に
₸1,729.376
|1 NMT を THB に
฿114.716
|1 NMT を TWD に
NT$110.228
|1 NMT を CHF に
Fr2.958
|1 NMT を HKD に
HK$26.418
|1 NMT を MAD に
.د.م33.932