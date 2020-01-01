Krex (KREX) トケノミクス

Krex (KREX) トケノミクス

Krex (KREX) のトークン供給量、分配モデル、リアルタイムの市場データを含む重要なインサイトを発見しましょう。
USD

Krex (KREX) 情報

The Krex Project is a groundbreaking fusion of storytelling, cryptocurrency, and advanced blockchain technology, designed to revolutionize the way we view digital ecosystems. At its core, it blends a vibrant fictional narrative with real-world crypto innovation, creating a unique and engaging platform for investors and enthusiasts alike.

Key Highlights:

The Visionary Leader – Krex: Krex, a half-human, half-reptile cryptographer, is the central figure of this project. His mission? To secure the Kaspa blockchain while empowering the crypto community through innovation, inclusivity, and unparalleled opportunities.

KREX Token: The project is anchored by the KREX Token, a revolutionary asset built on the KRC-20 network.

It offers not just wealth-building opportunities but also unique perks like digital superpowers, exclusive club memberships, and access to special features on the Kasparex platform. Kasparex Ecosystem: A hub for creativity and growth, Kasparex.com is the ultimate platform for:

Launching new tokens tied to the ongoing story. Supporting community-driven initiatives. Offering tools for project creation and collaboration. Dynamic Narrative: The project introduces a story-driven approach where every token, character, and feature is part of a larger narrative called "Krex's Chronicles". Investors not only benefit financially but also become part of an evolving tale within Kaspaland, making the experience immersive and rewarding.

XEN-B Club: An exclusive group for the most loyal and high-net-worth investors, offering unparalleled networking opportunities and access to premium features, airdrops, and decision-making in the Kasparex ecosystem.

公式ウェブサイト：
https://www.kasparex.com
Whitepaper：
https://www.kasparex.com/_files/ugd/de4185_bd8c88c240894ad589cb470e25f2e51e.pdf

Krex (KREX) トケノミクス & 価格分析

Krex (KREX) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。

時価総額：
$ 284.10K
$ 284.10K$ 284.10K
総供給量：
$ 21.00B
$ 21.00B$ 21.00B
循環供給量：
$ 21.00B
$ 21.00B$ 21.00B
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
$ 284.10K
$ 284.10K$ 284.10K
史上最高値：
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
過去最安値：
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
現在の価格：
$ 0
$ 0$ 0

Krex (KREX) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース

Krex (KREX) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。

主要指標とその計算方法：

総供給量：

これまでに発行された、または今後発行される KREX トークンの最大総数です。

循環供給量：

現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。

最大供給量：

KREX トークンの総発行上限です。

FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：

現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。

インフレ率：

新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。

なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？

高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。

限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。

透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。

高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。

KREX のトケノミクスを理解したところで、KREX トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！

KREX 価格予測

KREX の今後の動向が気になりますか？当社の KREX 価格予測ページでは、市場センチメント、過去のトレンド、テクニカル指標を組み合わせ、将来の見通しを提供しています。

MEXCを選ぶべき理由は何ですか？

MEXCは世界有数の暗号資産取引所であり、世界中の何百万人ものユーザーから信頼されています。初心者からプロまで、MEXCは暗号資産を手軽に始めるための入り口となります。

現物および先物市場合わせて4,000以上の取引ペアを提供
CEXの中で最速のトークン上場
業界トップの流動性No.1
最安値の手数料と24時間365日のカスタマーサービス
ユーザー資金に対する100%以上のトークン準備金の透明性を確保
超低い参入障壁：わずか1 USDTで暗号資産を購入可能
mc_how_why_title
わずか 1 USDT で暗号資産を購入可能：暗号資産を手軽に始めよう！

免責事項

このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。