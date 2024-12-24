Krex 価格(KREX)
Krex（KREX）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 1.37M USD です。KREX から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Krex 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 18.66K USD
です- Krex 1日内の価格変動率は +22.27%
です- 循環供給量は 21.00B USD です
MEXCで KREX から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な KREX 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Krex から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Krex から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における Krex から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における Krex から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+22.27%
|30日
|$ 0
|--
|60日
|$ 0
|--
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Krex の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-0.85%
+22.27%
+41.53%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
The Krex Project is a groundbreaking fusion of storytelling, cryptocurrency, and advanced blockchain technology, designed to revolutionize the way we view digital ecosystems. At its core, it blends a vibrant fictional narrative with real-world crypto innovation, creating a unique and engaging platform for investors and enthusiasts alike. Key Highlights: The Visionary Leader – Krex: Krex, a half-human, half-reptile cryptographer, is the central figure of this project. His mission? To secure the Kaspa blockchain while empowering the crypto community through innovation, inclusivity, and unparalleled opportunities. KREX Token: The project is anchored by the KREX Token, a revolutionary asset built on the KRC-20 network. It offers not just wealth-building opportunities but also unique perks like digital superpowers, exclusive club memberships, and access to special features on the Kasparex platform. Kasparex Ecosystem: A hub for creativity and growth, Kasparex.com is the ultimate platform for: Launching new tokens tied to the ongoing story. Supporting community-driven initiatives. Offering tools for project creation and collaboration. Dynamic Narrative: The project introduces a story-driven approach where every token, character, and feature is part of a larger narrative called "Krex's Chronicles". Investors not only benefit financially but also become part of an evolving tale within Kaspaland, making the experience immersive and rewarding. XEN-B Club: An exclusive group for the most loyal and high-net-worth investors, offering unparalleled networking opportunities and access to premium features, airdrops, and decision-making in the Kasparex ecosystem.
MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください！
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
|1 KREX を AUD に
A$--
|1 KREX を GBP に
￡--
|1 KREX を EUR に
€--
|1 KREX を USD に
$--
|1 KREX を MYR に
RM--
|1 KREX を TRY に
₺--
|1 KREX を JPY に
¥--
|1 KREX を RUB に
₽--
|1 KREX を INR に
₹--
|1 KREX を IDR に
Rp--
|1 KREX を PHP に
₱--
|1 KREX を EGP に
￡E.--
|1 KREX を BRL に
R$--
|1 KREX を CAD に
C$--
|1 KREX を BDT に
৳--
|1 KREX を NGN に
₦--
|1 KREX を UAH に
₴--
|1 KREX を VES に
Bs--
|1 KREX を PKR に
Rs--
|1 KREX を KZT に
₸--
|1 KREX を THB に
฿--
|1 KREX を TWD に
NT$--
|1 KREX を CHF に
Fr--
|1 KREX を HKD に
HK$--
|1 KREX を MAD に
.د.م--