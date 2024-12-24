Enigma 価格(ENG)
Enigma（ENG）の本日のライブ価格は 0.01363409 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 1.13M USD です。ENG から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Enigma 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 231.43 USD
です- Enigma 1日内の価格変動率は -0.58%
です- 循環供給量は 82.72M USD です
MEXCで ENG から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な ENG 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Enigma から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Enigma から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0043932064 です。
過去60日間における Enigma から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0075579528 です。
過去90日間における Enigma から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.005285065833130688 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-0.58%
|30日
|$ -0.0043932064
|-32.22%
|60日
|$ +0.0075579528
|+55.43%
|90日
|$ +0.005285065833130688
|+63.30%
Enigma の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
--
-0.58%
+50.09%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Enigma is a crypto platform that’s trying to solve the problem of privacy on the blockchain by giving them access to much-needed storage, privacy, and scalability. Enigma wants to extend Ethereum Smart Contracts by introducing secret contracts, a brand of smart contract that gives users an element of privacy that’s not intrinsic to current blockchain protocols. These contracts operate off-chain, meaning the execution of the Smart Contract doesn’t occur on the Ethereum blockchain itself. This is how the Enigma protocol works: it breaks up the Smart Contract and any related data into pieces, encrypts those pieces, and distributes them redundantly among Enigma nodes. Enigma has a protocol level. The Enigma privacy protocol allows for decentralized computation of sensitive data. It has a platform layer too. On this protocol, dozens of platforms such as data marketplaces and AI exchanges can be built. In its application layer, it enables thousands of truly decentralized apps that require private computation and secure data.Its first application is catalyst. Catalyst is the first application to be built on the Enigma protocol, already active with tens of thousands of users. Catalyst is a revolutionary platform for data-driven cryptoasset investing and research, built for professional crypto traders. Enigma has a team of MIT graduates, and they’ve been working diligently to ensure Enigma’s success. Guy Zyskind, Enigma’s CEO and cofounder, helped start the project while he was still a student at MIT. He has more than a decade of software development experience with an M.S. from MIT. Sandy Pentland, a well known MIT data scientist who gained fame for his work in data-mining social interactions, is Zyskind and Nathan’s adviser on Enigma. With other advisors such as Alex Pentland, who sits on the Advisory Boards for Google and Nissan, CEO of Abra, Bill Barhydt and director of MIT media lab, Prof. Alex Pentland, it is hard to difficult a fault in the team.
MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください！
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
|1 ENG を AUD に
A$0.021814544
|1 ENG を GBP に
￡0.0107709311
|1 ENG を EUR に
€0.0130887264
|1 ENG を USD に
$0.01363409
|1 ENG を MYR に
RM0.0610807232
|1 ENG を TRY に
₺0.4806016725
|1 ENG を JPY に
¥2.1412338345
|1 ENG を RUB に
₽1.3801789307
|1 ENG を INR に
₹1.1603973999
|1 ENG を IDR に
Rp219.9046466327
|1 ENG を PHP に
₱0.7981396286
|1 ENG を EGP に
￡E.0.6962929763
|1 ENG を BRL に
R$0.0843950171
|1 ENG を CAD に
C$0.0194967487
|1 ENG を BDT に
৳1.6288647323
|1 ENG を NGN に
₦21.1052986382
|1 ENG を UAH に
₴0.5729044618
|1 ENG を VES に
Bs0.69533859
|1 ENG を PKR に
Rs3.7977757695
|1 ENG を KZT に
₸7.1120867076
|1 ENG を THB に
฿0.4669675825
|1 ENG を TWD に
NT$0.445834743
|1 ENG を CHF に
Fr0.0121343401
|1 ENG を HKD に
HK$0.1058005384
|1 ENG を MAD に
.د.م0.1370226045