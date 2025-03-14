MUBARAK (MUBARAK) トケノミクス
MUBARAK (MUBARAK) 情報
「MUBARAK」は中東地域で「祝福」「吉兆」を意味する言葉であり、縁起の良い出来事を祝う際に使われます。
MUBARAK (MUBARAK) トケノミクス & 価格分析
MUBARAK (MUBARAK) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
MUBARAK (MUBARAK) の詳細なトークン構造
MUBARAK トークンの発行、配分、解除の仕組みを詳しく解説します。本セクションでは、トークンの経済構造における重要な要素であるユーティリティ、インセンティブ、および権利確定に焦点を当てています。
Overview
Mubarak (MUBARAK) is a memecoin launched on Binance Chain (BNB Chain) in March 2025, quickly becoming notable due to significant viral attention and investments by known figures in the crypto space. Its economics—by design—emphasize speculative trading, memetic virality, and community engagement over complex utility, which aligns with the genre’s predominant trends.
Issuance Mechanism
- Initial Launch: Mubarak was launched via Binance’s Four.Meme platform on March 14, 2025.
- Blockchain: Deployed as a BEP-20 token on BNB Chain, leveraging the network’s speed and accessibility.
- Supply: The circulating supply stabilized at 1,000,000,000 MUBARAK within the observed period (late May to early June 2025), with no evidence of significant inflation or deflation mechanisms during this phase.
- Vesting/Unlocks: No public evidence of vesting schedules, gradual unlocks, or dynamic emissions post-launch. The asset’s supply remains fixed and fully liquid as of June 2025.
Allocation Mechanism
There is no formalized or disclosed initial allocation breakdown for Mubarak—characteristic of many meme coins. Available information and trading histories suggest:
- Fair Launch Approach: Tokens were distributed primarily via open market purchases on DEXs (e.g., PancakeSwap), allowing equal access to the public without preferential allocations, presales, or insider seed rounds.
- Third-Party Ecosystem Participation:
- BNB Chain’s $100M Incentive Program acquired tokens from Mubarak to support its ecosystem, marking some institutional backing.
- High Profile Purchases: Influencers and prominent figures (like CZ) drove early distribution, often heralding “fair” and transparent access by the community.
|Event
|Type
|Notes
|Initial Listing
|Open market
|PancakeSwap DEX, March 14, 2025
|Exchange Listings
|CEX & DEX
|Bitget, Binance Alpha, OKX, etc.
|Institutional Buy-in
|Foundation support
|BNB Chain purchased for incentives, 2025
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Primary Usage: Mubarak is intended as a speculative meme asset (“the token is the product”), with its value underpinned by market sentiment, social engagement, and memetic appeal. There is no utility or protocol-enforced function beyond trading and holding.
- Incentives:
- Early Speculator Rewards: Massive returns for early entrants due to viral price spikes (one wallet turned $232 to $1.1M).
- Community Building: The token acts as a badge of participation in a viral trend; community engagement incentivizes holding.
- Exchange Incentives: Listings on futures and spot markets created avenues for leveraged speculation (OKX supports up to 50x leverage).
- No Staking/Rewards: No evidence of yield, staking, fee redistribution, or protocol-level rewards for holders.
Locking Mechanism
- No Lockups or Vesting: Data and observed circulating supply indicate no enforced lock-ups or delayed unlocks. All tokens appear to be liquid and freely tradable from inception.
- BNB Chain Purchases: Though the BNB Chain Foundation holds tokens for incentive programs, their use isn’t subject to disclosed vesting schedules or locks.
Unlocking Time
- N/A. Mubarak uses an unlocked, fair-launch model with 100% of tokens liquid from the beginning—no time-based unlocking schedules are in force.
Circulating Supply Trend
- From late May to early June 2025, the circulating supply consistently remained at 1,000,000,000 MUBARAK. This stability reflects the lack of inflationary emissions, vesting, or periodic unlocks, further supporting the thesis of a fair, single-event launch with an immutable supply.
Critical Analysis
-
Strengths:
- Accessibility & Virality: Easy for anyone to buy at launch; community-driven growth.
- Transparency: No evidence of hidden team or private allocations; transactions visible on-chain.
- Strong Exchange Support: Rapid listings across CEXs and DEXs increased accessibility and liquidity.
-
Risks & Limitations:
- No Intrinsic Backing: Mubarak relies entirely on memetic appeal and market momentum—there are no mechanisms for sustainable utility or intrinsic value.
- Speculative Concentration: Early adopters and viral event-driven traders can significantly impact price dynamics.
- Lack of Protection: No vesting or lockups can lead to rapid capital flight if sentiment shifts.
Summary Table
|Aspect
|Mubarak Details
|Blockchain
|BNB Chain (BEP-20)
|Issuance
|Fair launch, open market mint
|Total Supply
|1,000,000,000 MUBARAK
|Circulating Supply
|1,000,000,000 (100% liquid from launch)
|Allocation
|No presale/insider allocations; open market & DEX
|Usage
|Speculative trading, memetic community asset
|Incentives
|Price appreciation, viral participation, futures
|Lockups
|None
|Unlocks
|Not applicable (fully liquid from launch)
Conclusion
Mubarak’s token economics epitomize a new wave of community-driven, meme-centric crypto assets: “the token is the product,” with all economics dependent on narrative, visibility, and collective enthusiasm. Its structure offers accessible speculation but lacks mechanisms for value accrual or long-term stability. As with all memecoins, risk is exceptionally high, and investors are urged to exercise caution and avoid conflating short-term hype with sustainable value.
MUBARAK (MUBARAK) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
MUBARAK (MUBARAK) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される MUBARAK トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
MUBARAK トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
MUBARAK のトケノミクスを理解したところで、MUBARAK トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
