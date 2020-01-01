Melania Meme (MELANIA) トケノミクス

Melania Meme (MELANIA) トケノミクス

Melania Meme (MELANIA) のトークン供給量、分配モデル、リアルタイムの市場データを含む重要なインサイトを発見しましょう。
Melania Meme (MELANIA) 情報

Melania Memesは、MELANIAという象徴やその関連するアートワークが持つ価値観を支持し、それに共感するためのデジタルコレクティブルです。これらは投資機会や投資対象、証券としての性質を持つものではありません。また、https://melaniameme.com/ は政治的な目的を持たず、いかなる政治キャンペーンや公職、政府機関とも関係ありません。

公式ウェブサイト：
https://melaniameme.com/
ブロックエクスプローラー：
https://solscan.io/token/FUAfBo2jgks6gB4Z4LfZkqSZgzNucisEHqnNebaRxM1P

Melania Meme (MELANIA) トケノミクス & 価格分析

Melania Meme (MELANIA) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。

時価総額：
$ 155.96M
$ 155.96M
総供給量：
--
--
循環供給量：
$ 820.00M
$ 820.00M
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
--
--
史上最高値：
$ 45
$ 45
過去最安値：
$ 0.19237905047997594
$ 0.19237905047997594
現在の価格：
$ 0.1902
$ 0.1902

Melania Meme (MELANIA) の詳細なトークン構造

MELANIA トークンの発行、配分、解除の仕組みを詳しく解説します。本セクションでは、トークンの経済構造における重要な要素であるユーティリティ、インセンティブ、および権利確定に焦点を当てています。

Overview

The Official Melania Meme (often referred to as MELANIA) is a meme coin with a unique branding angle, leveraging the name and persona associated with Melania Trump. Like most meme coins, MELANIA's tokenomics are central to its market appeal, community engagement, and long-term sustainability. Below, we break down the token economics across key aspects: issuance mechanism, allocation, usage and incentives, lock-up mechanisms, and unlock schedules.

Issuance Mechanism

  • Fixed Supply: The MELANIA token follows a common meme coin model with a fixed maximum supply, meaning no additional tokens can be minted beyond the initial supply, ensuring scarcity.
  • Minting/Distribution: The entire token supply was typically created at launch (“fair launch”) and then distributed according to the planned allocation.

Allocation Mechanism

  • Community Allocation: A substantial percentage of the supply is allocated directly to the community, often used for liquidity pools, airdrops, or initial distribution events.
  • Team / Dev Funds: A designated pool of tokens set aside for project developers or the team, usually subject to vesting or lock-up schedules to align incentives.
  • Treasury & Reserves: Portion reserved for growth, partnerships, ecosystem development, and future incentives or strategic initiatives.
  • Marketing & Partnerships: Allocations designed to fuel branding, influencer partnerships, or meme campaigns, vital in the meme coin space.
CategoryAllocation (Est.)Details / Comments
Community DistributionLargest ShareVia DEX listings, airdrops, events
Team/Dev FundsSignificantSubject to vesting/lock-up
Treasury & ReservesModerateIncentives, partnerships, growth
Marketing/PartnershipsVariableMeme campaigns, influencers, contests

Usage & Incentive Mechanisms

  • Trading & Speculation: As is typical for meme tokens, primary short-term utility is in trading and holding for speculative gains.
  • Community Incentives: Reward programs, competitions, or staking initiatives to encourage holding and active participation.
  • Liquidity Provision: Incentives may be provided for users to supply liquidity to decentralized exchanges, helping stabilize market trades.
  • Participation in Governance/Events: Some meme tokens experiment with rudimentary governance or community votes for events/fund use, enhancing community engagement.

Lock-Up Mechanism

  • Team/Dev Vesting: Developer and core team allocations are frequently subject to lock-up mechanisms—tokens are locked in smart contracts and released gradually (vesting), ensuring long-term alignment and reducing immediate sell pressure.
  • Liquidity Lock: Liquidity provided to decentralized exchanges is often locked for a set period to build community trust, preventing “rug pulls.”
  • Treasury Vesting: In some allocations, treasury funds may also feature delayed release timetables.

Unlocking Time / Vesting Schedules

  • Typical Team Vesting: Team allocations often come with a 12-36 month linear or staged vesting, with an initial cliff period (e.g., no tokens unlocked for first 3-6 months).
  • Liquidity Locks: Commonly locked for at least 6-12 months, verifiable on-chain through smart contract data.
  • Airdrops/Incentive Unlocks: Community rewards and airdropped tokens usually unlock immediately, though structured incentive programs may release rewards over weeks or months.

Analysis & Considerations

  • Scarcity: Fixed supply and aggressive meme marketing can drive speculative demand but may also bring volatility.
  • Centralization Risk: Team, treasury, and marketing allocations can concentrate supply; lock-up and transparent vesting are critical to prevent market manipulation.
  • Usage Evolution: Memecoin utility is minimal at launch; usage and incentives may evolve as the project matures, responding to community demands and market trends.
  • Transparency: Robust disclosure of vesting contracts and lock mechanisms is essential for community trust.

Conclusion

The Official Melania Meme tokenomics reflect standard meme coin practices: fixed supply, strong initial community allocation, concentrated but vesting-controlled team/marketing reserves, and incentive-driven utility. The long-term sustainability and price stability depend heavily on transparent vesting, ongoing community engagement, and the evolution of on-chain and off-chain use cases.

If you need precise allocation percentages, specific vesting contract addresses, or on-chain verification of lock-up schedules, please specify, and the analysis can be further detailed.

Melania Meme (MELANIA) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース

Melania Meme (MELANIA) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。

主要指標とその計算方法：

総供給量：

これまでに発行された、または今後発行される MELANIA トークンの最大総数です。

循環供給量：

現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。

最大供給量：

MELANIA トークンの総発行上限です。

FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：

現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。

インフレ率：

新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。

なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？

高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。

限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。

透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。

高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。

MELANIA のトケノミクスを理解したところで、MELANIA トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！

このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。