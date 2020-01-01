Kekius Maximus (KEKIUS) トケノミクス
KEKIUS MAXIMUSは、Grokによって自動生成されたカエルをテーマにしたミームです。
Kekius Maximus (KEKIUS) トケノミクス & 価格分析
Kekius Maximus (KEKIUS) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
Kekius Maximus (KEKIUS) の詳細なトークン構造
KEKIUS トークンの発行、配分、解除の仕組みを詳しく解説します。本セクションでは、トークンの経済構造における重要な要素であるユーティリティ、インセンティブ、および権利確定に焦点を当てています。
Overview
Kekius Maximus ($KEKIUS or $KM) positions itself as a meme coin across several chains, notably on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) and Solana. The project is community-driven with an emphasis on humor, meme culture, and gamified engagement. Below is a detailed breakdown of its token economics, synthesizing public facing documentation and available community resources.
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Issuance Model: Fair launch (no presale, no team allocation, no private investors).
- Chain(s): BSC (BEP20), Solana (SPL).
- Initial Supply: 1,000,000,000 (1 Billion) tokens.
- Deflationary Aspects: Some versions or community discussions reference burn mechanics; on BSC, 100% of liquidity provider (LP) tokens were burned at launch (rendering LP locked forever).
2. Allocation Mechanism
|Category
|Allocation
|Unlock Status
|Notes
|Community (Fair Launch)
|100%
|Immediately Open
|Tokens available publicly at launch; no team or VC
|Team/Development
|0%
|N/A
|No tokens reserved for team or insiders
|Burnt LP
|100% of LP tokens
|N/A
|LP burnt at launch; trading liquidity immutable
|Tax/Fees
|0%
|N/A
|Zero tax on buys/sells
|Airdrops/Rewards
|Not specified
|Community-driven
|Incentives/rewards are meme/prize/engagement based.
Key Point: There is no vesting or delayed unlock for any allocation. Everything is accessible to the public from day one.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Primary Use: Meme value, speculative trading, social/community engagement, and themed events/content (e.g., comics, meme contests).
- Incentives: No formal fee rewards, staking, or on-chain utility beyond transfer/swap.
- Community Engagement: Narratives, in-jokes, meme competitions, comics, social actions (HODL & meme, share content, enter giveaways).
- Tradable on: DexTools, PancakeSwap (BSC), and Solana-based exchanges.
4. Locking Mechanism
- Token Locking: No team or investor token locks. All tokens were released to the market at launch.
- LP Locking: The only explicit “lock” involves burned LP tokens, meaning liquidity cannot be withdrawn or rugged.
- Protocol/Smart Contract Locks: No evidence of protocol-enforced locking, vesting, or gradual release.
5. Unlocking Timeline
- Unlock Dates: All tokens were unlocked and liquid from the instant of launch. There are no additional future unlock events, vesting cliffs, or scheduled emissions.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Explanation
|Issuance
|Fair launch, 1B tokens, all to public liquidity
|Allocation
|100% to community, 0% to team/VC; LP tokens burned
|Usage/Incentives
|Meme trading, social engagement, potential rewards
|Locking
|No token lockups, all tokens liquid; only LP burned
|Unlocking
|Immediate at launch, no delayed unlocks or vesting
Additional Observations
- No Utility: Functionality is fundamentally meme-driven. There are no staking, yield, or governance features currently implemented.
- Deflationary Claims: Some documentation mentions "deflationary mechanisms,” which in practice appears limited to one-time token burns (LP burn).
- Safety: Burning of LP tokens can improve user confidence by ensuring liquidity cannot be rugged, but this alone does not assure long-term project viability.
Limitations & Transparency
- No detailed breakdown of unlocked/locked tokens is available, since no tokens are reserved or locked at all.
- No vesting schedules or future emissions to track.
- As a meme coin, the project's value proposition is mostly narrative, with no claim of product, utility, or sustainable yield.
Conclusion
Kekius Maximus exemplifies the new breed of meme coins with simple, radical transparency. All tokens went to public liquidity on day one, no team or private allocations exist, and no unlocking or vesting schedule is present. Its economics are fundamentally community- and meme-driven, with value accruing purely through collective participation, meme creation, and social hype. If you’re considering engaging, remember that meme coins carry significant speculative risk and are often driven more by narrative and community sentiment than any underlying utility or fundamental value.
Kekius Maximus (KEKIUS) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
Kekius Maximus (KEKIUS) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される KEKIUS トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
KEKIUS トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
KEKIUS のトケノミクスを理解したところで、KEKIUS トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
