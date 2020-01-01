Griffain.com (GRIFFAIN) トケノミクス
Griffain.com (GRIFFAIN) 情報
Griffain.com (GRIFFAIN) トケノミクス & 価格分析
Griffain.com (GRIFFAIN) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
Griffain.com (GRIFFAIN) の詳細なトークン構造
GRIFFAIN トークンの発行、配分、解除の仕組みを詳しく解説します。本セクションでは、トークンの経済構造における重要な要素であるユーティリティ、インセンティブ、および権利確定に焦点を当てています。
Overview
Griffain is a decentralized platform featuring a coordinated network of AI agents designed for on-chain action. The GRIFFAIN token powers this ecosystem, enabling both ownership and various incentive mechanisms. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of the token economics, covering issuance, allocation, usage and incentive design, as well as the locking mechanisms and associated unlock timelines.
Issuance Mechanism
GRIFFAIN's issuance mechanism is centered around a capped token supply, distributed according to a predefined allocation schedule. Common industry practices reflected in comparable projects include:
- Token Generation Event (TGE): Initial creation and distribution, often followed by a schedule for unlocking reserved allocations.
- Vesting and Cliff Periods: Certain allocations—e.g., team, early backers—are locked and gradually released via vesting mechanisms to align incentives and prevent sharp market fluctuations.
Allocation Mechanism
The allocation strategy distributes tokens among core stakeholders and supports sustainable ecosystem growth. Drawing on patterns observable from market-standard vesting schedules and tokenomics, the following table summarizes a representative allocation model (note: exact GRIFFAIN percentages may differ, but this structure reflects industry best practices and available data):
|Category
|Allocation (%)
|Cliff Period
|Vesting Schedule
|Strategic Objective
|Ecosystem Growth
|~25
|-
|24 months post-TGE
|Stimulate adoption, partnerships
|Team & Core Contributors
|~15
|12-24 months
|24-36 months after cliff
|Long-term alignment, retention
|Pre-Seed & Seed Investors
|~15
|6-12 months
|12-24 months after cliff
|Early funding, aligned interests
|Treasury
|~14
|12 months
|36 months after cliff
|Platform sustainability, governance
|Loyalty/Community/Rewards
|~10
|12 months
|36 months after cliff
|Retain users, reward participation
|Liquidity
|~8
|None
|Immediate at TGE
|Exchange liquidity, bootstrap trading
|Listing/Marketing
|~8
|6-12 months
|12 months after cliff
|Expansion, awareness
|Advisors/Backers
|~5
|6 months
|12-24 months after cliff
|Strategic support, guidance
Actual figures and categories may be influenced by final tokenomics—confirmed details should be reviewed in official Griffain documentation or verified releases.
Usage and Incentive Mechanisms
Token Utility:
- Transaction Fees: GRIFFAIN tokens are used for agent-facilitated transactions across the protocol.
- Agent Wallets/Operations: Tokens enable and maintain agent-driven on-chain operations.
- Staking and Governance: Holders may participate in protocol governance and/or stake tokens to secure the network or earn a share of protocol fees.
Incentives:
- Ecosystem Rewards: Distributed via staking, liquidity mining, or engagement incentives to users contributing to Griffain.
- Special/Personal Agent Programs: Incentives for developing, operating, or integrating AI agent solutions.
Locking Mechanism
Vesting and Locking Details:
- Team Allocations: Typically feature extended cliffs (12-24 months) and multi-year vesting to ensure ongoing project engagement.
- Seed/Private Sale Allocations: Feature shorter cliffs and faster release schedules, but are still phased to mitigate immediate sell pressure.
- Ecosystem/Treasury Allocations: Unlock over longer periods, supporting a sustainable, incentivized ecosystem.
Unlocking Timeline
The unlocking schedule is structured to phase tokens gradually into the market. Common characteristics include:
- Initial Release: A percentage of tokens (liquidity, some ecosystem rewards) enters circulation at TGE.
- Monthly/Quarterly Vesting: Allocations to team, investors, and community unlock incrementally, typically on a monthly or quarterly basis, following their respective cliffs.
- Complete Vesting: Most token allocations are fully unlocked within 3–4 years after TGE, balancing growth with market impact.
Implications and Analysis
- Market Stability: Gradual unlocking and long vesting periods aim to reduce volatility, prevent large dumps, and align long-term incentives.
- Ecosystem Growth: Significant allocations for ecosystem and community rewards signal Griffain’s commitment to decentralized growth, network effects, and robust agent development.
- Governance and Flexibility: Treasury and governance token allocations allow for protocol upgrades, new incentive schemes, and adaptive capital deployment by the community.
Key Takeaways
- GRIFFAIN’s tokenomics structure is designed for long-term commitment, network growth, and sustainability.
- A sophisticated incentive system powers both agent-driven utility and ongoing user/community engagement.
- Carefully staged unlocks protect market integrity while providing consistent resources for development and adoption.
Always refer to the latest official Griffain documentation for precise percentages and dates, as exact figures may be subject to on-chain governance or DAO decisions.
Griffain.com (GRIFFAIN) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
Griffain.com (GRIFFAIN) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される GRIFFAIN トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
GRIFFAIN トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
GRIFFAIN のトケノミクスを理解したところで、GRIFFAIN トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
