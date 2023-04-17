Arbitrum (ARB) tokenomikai adatai
Arbitrum (ARB) tokennel kapcsolatos információk
Arbitrum is one of the largest layer-2 blockchains operating on top of Ethereum. Offchain Labs, the developer behind the Arbitrum ecosystem, announced on Wednesday it would be airdropping, or releasing for free to select individuals, $ARB, a new token designed to govern the two Arbitrum blockchains.
Arbitrum (ARB) tokenomika és árelemzés
Alapvető tokenomikai és árfolyamadatokat ismerhetsz meg a(z) Arbitrum (ARB) esetében többek között a piaci tőkeérték, a készletre vonatkozó információk, az FDV és az árelőzmények vonatkozásában. Azonnal áttekintheted a token aktuális értékét és piaci pozícióját.
A(z) Arbitrum (ARB) token mélyreható struktúrája
Mélyebben utánajárhatsz, hogyan történik a(z) ARB tokenek kibocsátása, kiosztása és feloldása. Ez a szakasz a token gazdasági struktúrájának legfontosabb aspektusait emeli ki: idetartoznak az ösztönzők, a hasznosság és a jogosultságszerzés.
Arbitrum’s ARB token economics are designed to balance ecosystem incentives, governance, and long-term alignment among stakeholders. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its issuance, allocation, usage, incentive, locking, and unlocking mechanisms, with supporting tables and detailed explanations.
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Total Supply: The ARB token has a fixed total supply, with no ongoing inflation or mining-based issuance.
- Initial Distribution: Tokens were distributed via a combination of airdrops, allocations to the DAO treasury, team, investors, and the Arbitrum Foundation.
- Vesting: The majority of allocations (team, investors, foundation) are subject to multi-year vesting schedules, with linear daily unlocks.
2. Allocation Mechanism
ARB tokens are allocated across six main categories, each with a specific percentage of the total supply:
|Allocation Category
|Percentage of Total Supply
|Description
|Arbitrum DAO Treasury
|35.3%
|For governance, ecosystem grants, and incentives
|Offchain Labs (Team & Advisors)
|26.9%
|Core development team and advisors
|Offchain Labs (Investors)
|17.5%
|Early investors in the project
|User Airdrop
|11.6%
|Distributed to users based on historical activity
|Arbitrum Foundation
|7.5%
|Strategic initiatives and operational expenses
|Ecosystem Airdrop
|1.1%
|For ecosystem-related efforts
As of June 30, 2025. All allocations are subject to vesting and unlock schedules as described below.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Governance: ARB is primarily a governance token. Holders can participate in both offchain (Snapshot) and onchain (Tally) governance, voting on protocol upgrades, treasury allocations, and ecosystem initiatives.
- Ecosystem Incentives: The DAO Treasury funds incentive programs (e.g., Short-Term Incentive Program, Long-Term Incentives Pilot Program, Gaming Catalyst Program) to bootstrap ecosystem growth, distributed to protocols and projects via governance-approved grants.
- Airdrops: User and DAO airdrops were conducted to reward early adopters and ecosystem participants.
- No Native Staking/Rewards: As of December 2024, there are no active staking or liquidity provision mechanisms that pay out ARB as rewards. However, the DAO may allocate treasury funds for such programs in the future.
4. Locking Mechanism
- Team, Advisors, Investors, Foundation: Subject to a four-year vesting schedule, with the first unlock after one year and subsequent linear daily unlocks over the remaining three years.
- DAO Treasury: Tokens are unlocked and spendable as determined by DAO governance.
- Airdrops: User and DAO airdrops were distributed without lockups; recipients received tokens immediately.
5. Unlocking Time
- Vesting Start: The main vesting schedules began on April 17, 2023.
- Vesting End: Full vesting is scheduled for March/April 2027.
- Unlock Rate: Approximately 1.1% of the total supply vests monthly, with daily linear unlocks for locked allocations.
Example Unlock Table
|Recipient Category
|Vesting Start
|Vesting End
|Unlock Type
|Daily Unlock Amount (ARB)
|Granularity
|Arbitrum Foundation
|2023-04-17
|2027-04-16
|Linear
|513,347
|Daily
|Offchain Labs (Team/Adv.)
|2023-04-17
|2027-04-16
|Linear
|(Proportional)
|Daily
|Offchain Labs (Investors)
|2023-04-17
|2027-04-16
|Linear
|(Proportional)
|Daily
Note: The above table is representative; actual daily unlocks are proportional to each allocation’s total.
6. Additional Mechanisms
- Challenge Bonds: Used in dispute resolution (BoLD protocol), with confiscated bonds sent to the DAO treasury to prevent perverse incentives.
- Upgrade Mechanisms: Protocol upgrades may introduce new mechanisms, but as of the latest data, the above structure remains in place.
7. Implications and Analysis
- Market Impact: Regular, predictable unlocks help manage supply shocks, but large unlocks (e.g., team/investor allocations) can influence price and liquidity.
- Governance Power: The DAO treasury’s large allocation ensures community-driven development, but also centralizes significant influence.
- Long-Term Alignment: Multi-year vesting aligns core contributors and investors with the project’s sustained success.
8. Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|Fixed supply, no ongoing inflation
|Allocation
|DAO Treasury, Team/Advisors, Investors, User Airdrop, Foundation, Ecosystem Airdrop
|Usage
|Governance, ecosystem incentives, airdrops
|Incentives
|No native staking; incentives via DAO-approved programs
|Locking
|4-year vesting for team/investors/foundation; airdrops unlocked immediately
|Unlocking
|Linear daily unlocks, full vesting by March/April 2027
References
- All data and mechanisms are based on the latest available information as of August 2025, including Messari research, Arbitrum documentation, and onchain unlock schedules.
In conclusion:
Arbitrum’s token economics are structured for long-term sustainability, with a focus on governance, ecosystem growth, and responsible supply management. The combination of multi-year vesting, DAO-driven incentives, and transparent allocation supports both decentralization and ongoing development.
Arbitrum (ARB) tokenomikai adatai: A legfontosabb mérőszámok magyarázata és használati esetek
A(z) Arbitrum (ARB) tokenomikai adatainak áttekintése elengedhetetlen a hosszú távú érték, a fenntarthatóság és a potenciál felméréséhez.
Kulcsfontosságú mérőszámok és a kiszámításuk módja:
Teljes tokenszám:
A létrehozott vagy valaha létrehozandó ARB tokenek maximális száma.
Keringésben lévő tokenszám:
A piacon jelenleg elérhető és nyilvános kézben lévő tokenek száma.
Max. tokenszám:
Az összes létező ARB token felső határa.
FDV (teljes mértékben hígított értékelés):
Az aktuális ár × a max. tokenszám eredményeként számítható ki. Ez előrejelzést ad a teljes piaci tőkeértékről abban az esetben, ha minden token forgalomban van.
Inflációs ráta:
Azt tükrözi, hogy milyen gyorsan kerülnek bevezetésre az új tokenek, ami befolyásolja a szűkös elérhetőséget és a hosszú távú ármozgást.
Miért fontosak ezek a mérőszámok a kereskedők számára?
Magas keringésben lévő tokenszám = nagyobb likviditás.
Korlátozott max. tokenszám + alacsony infláció = a hosszú távú árfelmérés lehetősége.
Átlátható tokenelosztás = nagyobb bizalom a projekt iránt, és a központosított irányítás alacsonyabb kockázata.
Magas FDV alacsony aktuális piaci tőkeértékkel = lehetséges túlértékelési jelek.
Most, hogy tisztában vagy a(z) ARB tokenomikai adataival, feltérképezheted a(z) ARB token élő árfolyamát!
