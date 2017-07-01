Tron (TRX) -rahakkeen tokenomiikka
Tron (TRX) -rahakkeen tiedot
TRON: Decentralize the Web TRON is dedicated to building the infrastructure for a truly decentralized Internet. The TRON Protocol, one of the largest blockchain-based operating systems in the world which offers scalability, high-availability, and high-throughput computing (HTC) support that serves as the foundation for all decentralized applications in the TRON ecosystem. It also provides better compatibility for Ethereum smart contracts through an innovative, pluggable smart contract platform. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. Every month more than 170 million people use BitTorrent Inc. developed products. Its protocols move as much as 40% of the world's Internet traffic on a daily basis. Now TRON is one of the largest blockchain-based operating systems in the world with over 100M users.
Tron (TRX) -rahakkeen tokenomiikka ja hinta-analyysi
Tutustu Tron (TRX) -rahakkeen keskeisiin tokenomiikka- ja hintatietoihin, mukaan lukien markkina-arvo, tarjontatiedot, FDV ja hintahistoria. Ymmärrä rahakkeen nykyinen arvo ja markkina-asema yhdellä silmäyksellä.
Tron (TRX) -rahakkeen yksityiskohtainen rakenne
Sukella tarkemmin siihen, miten TRX-rahakkeita myönnetään, kohdennetaan ja avataan. Tässä osiossa korostetaan rahakkeen taloudellisen rakenteen keskeisiä näkökohtia: hyödyllisyyttä, kannustimia ja omistusoikeutta.
TRON (TRX) is the native token of the TRON blockchain, which operates as an EVM-compatible Layer-1 network using a Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of TRON's token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.
Issuance Mechanism
- Initial Issuance: TRX was initially issued as an ERC-20 token on Ethereum and later migrated to the TRON mainnet.
- Deflationary Shift: On April 6, 2021, TRON transitioned from an inflationary to a deflationary model following the implementation of TRON Improvement Proposal 51. This was further refined by subsequent proposals, introducing dynamic energy pricing and transaction fee adjustments.
- No Ongoing Emissions: After the mainnet launch and initial allocations, there are no scheduled ongoing emissions; the supply is now deflationary due to token burns.
Allocation Mechanism
The initial TRX token supply was distributed as follows:
|Allocation Recipient
|Percentage of Total
|Unlock Mechanism
|Unlock Date
|Amount Unlocked (TRX)
|Notes
|ICO Investors
|40%
|Cliff
|2017-09-13
|34,486,822,448
|Public ICO
|Tron Foundation
|34.3%
|Cliff
|2017-09-13
|29,572,450,249
|Incentives and rewards
|Private Sales
|15.75%
|Cliff
|2017-09-13
|13,536,077,811
|Private investors
|Peiwo Huanle Co.
|10%
|Cliff
|2017-09-13
|8,621,705,612
|Team/Advisors
- All allocations were unlocked at the Token Generation Event (TGE) on September 13, 2017.
- No vesting or gradual unlocks: All major allocations were distributed instantly at TGE.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
TRX serves multiple roles within the TRON ecosystem:
- Resource Acquisition: TRX is burned to pay for bandwidth (transaction size) and energy (computation for smart contracts). Users receive a daily quota of free bandwidth, but additional resources require staking TRX.
- Staking and Delegation: Users can stake TRX to participate in network consensus by voting for Super Representatives (block producers). Staking also grants access to network resources and yields staking rewards.
- Medium of Exchange: TRX is used for transaction fees, DEX trading, payments, and as collateral in DeFi protocols.
- Incentives: Super Representatives and voters receive rewards from transaction fees and network incentives, distributed proportionally based on staked TRX.
Locking Mechanism
- Staking Lock: When users stake TRX for bandwidth or energy, the tokens are locked for a minimum period (typically 3 days) before they can be unstaked.
- No Vesting Locks: All initial allocations were unlocked at TGE; there are no vesting schedules for team, foundation, or investor tokens post-TGE.
Unlocking Time
- All major allocations were unlocked instantly at TGE (September 13, 2017).
- Staked TRX: Can be unstaked after a minimum lock period (usually 3 days), after which tokens become liquid and transferable.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|One-time, deflationary post-2021, no ongoing emissions
|Allocation
|ICO (40%), Foundation (34.3%), Private Sales (15.75%), Team/Advisors (10%)
|Usage/Incentives
|Resource acquisition, staking, voting, transaction fees, DeFi, DEX, payments
|Locking
|Staking lock (min. 3 days); no vesting for initial allocations
|Unlocking
|All allocations unlocked at TGE; staked TRX unlocks after lock period
Additional Insights
- Deflationary Dynamics: TRON's supply is now deflationary, with periodic token burns (e.g., mainnet launch burn, transaction fee burns).
- Staking Participation: As of Q1 2025, 45-50% of eligible TRX supply is staked, indicating strong community engagement.
- DeFi and TVL Trends: TRON's DeFi TVL has experienced both growth and contraction, reflecting broader market trends and user activity.
References for Further Reading
- TRON Consensus and Resource Model: TRON Developer Docs
- TRON Improvement Proposals: TRON Changelog
- DeFi and TVL Analytics: Messari, DeFiLlama
This overview provides a detailed, up-to-date analysis of TRON's token economics, reflecting its evolution from an inflationary to a deflationary model, the instant unlock of all major allocations, and the central role of staking and resource management in its ecosystem.
Tron (TRX) -rahakkeen tokenomiikka: Keskeisten mittareiden selitykset ja käyttötapaukset
Tron (TRX) -rahakkeen tokenomiikan ymmärtäminen on olennaista sen pitkän aikavälin arvon, kestävyyden ja potentiaalin analysoimiseksi.
Keskeiset mittarit ja niiden laskeminen:
Kokonaistarjonta:
Enimmäismäärä TRX-rahakkeita, joita on luotu tai tullaan koskaan luomaan.
Kierrossa oleva tarjonta:
Markkinoilla tällä hetkellä saatavilla ja yleisön hallussa olevien rahakkeiden määrä.
Maksimitarjonta:
Kiinteä yläraja sille, kuinka monta TRX-rahaketta voi olla yhteensä.
FDV (täysin laimennettu arvostus):
Lasketaan yhtälöllä nykyhinta × maksimitarjonta, jolloin saadaan ennuste markkinoiden kokonaiskapasiteetista, jos kaikki rahakkeet ovat kierrossa.
Inflaatioaste:
Heijastaa sitä, kuinka nopeasti uusia rahakkeita otetaan käyttöön, mikä vaikuttaa niukkuuteen ja pitkän aikavälin hintakehitykseen.
Miksi nämä mittarit ovat tärkeitä treidaajille?
Suuri kierrossa oleva tarjonta = suurempi likviditeetti.
Rajallinen maksimitarjonta + matala inflaatio = mahdollisuus pitkän aikavälin hinnannousuun.
Läpinäkyvä rahakejako = parempi luottamus projektiin ja pienempi keskitetyn valvonnan riski.
Korkea FDV ja matala nykyinen markkina-arvo = mahdolliset yliarvostussignaalit.
Nyt kun ymmärrät TRX-rahakkeen tokenomiikkaa, tutustu TRX-rahakkeen reaaliaikaiseen hintaan!
Tron (TRX) -rahakkeen hintahistoria
TRX -rahakkeen hintahistorian analysointi auttaa käyttäjiä ymmärtämään aiempia markkinaliikkeitä, keskeisiä tuki-/vastustasoja ja volatiliteettimalleja. Olitpa sitten seuraamassa kaikkien aikojen huippulukemia tai tunnistamassa trendejä, historiatiedot ovat olennainen osa hintaennusteita ja teknistä analyysia.
TRX-rahakkeen hintaennuste
Haluatko tietää, minne TRX-rahakkeen hinta on mahdollisesti liikkumassa? TRX-rahakkeen hintaennustesivumme yhdistää markkinatunnelman, historialliset trendit ja tekniset indikaattorit tulevaisuuteen suuntautuvan näkemyksen tarjoamiseksi.
Vastuuvapauslauseke
