Tron (TRX) -rahakkeen tokenomiikka

Tutustu Tron (TRX) /-rahakkeen keskeisiin tietoihin, mukaan lukien sen rahaketarjonta, jakelumalli ja reaaliaikaiset markkinatiedot.
Tron (TRX) -rahakkeen tiedot

TRON: Decentralize the Web TRON is dedicated to building the infrastructure for a truly decentralized Internet. The TRON Protocol, one of the largest blockchain-based operating systems in the world which offers scalability, high-availability, and high-throughput computing (HTC) support that serves as the foundation for all decentralized applications in the TRON ecosystem. It also provides better compatibility for Ethereum smart contracts through an innovative, pluggable smart contract platform. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. Every month more than 170 million people use BitTorrent Inc. developed products. Its protocols move as much as 40% of the world's Internet traffic on a daily basis. Now TRON is one of the largest blockchain-based operating systems in the world with over 100M users.

Virallinen verkkosivusto:
https://trondao.org/
Valkoinen paperi:
https://developers.tron.network/docs
Block Explorer:
https://tronscan.org/#/token/0/transfers

Tron (TRX) -rahakkeen tokenomiikka ja hinta-analyysi

Tutustu Tron (TRX) -rahakkeen keskeisiin tokenomiikka- ja hintatietoihin, mukaan lukien markkina-arvo, tarjontatiedot, FDV ja hintahistoria. Ymmärrä rahakkeen nykyinen arvo ja markkina-asema yhdellä silmäyksellä.

Markkina-arvo:
$ 34.58B
$ 34.58B
Kokonaistarjonta:
$ 94.67B
$ 94.67B
Kierrossa oleva tarjonta:
$ 94.67B
$ 94.67B
FDV (täysin laimennettu arvostus):
$ 34.58B
$ 34.58B
Kaikkien aikojen korkein:
$ 0.4498
$ 0.4498
Kaikkien aikojen alin:
$ 0.001091259997338057
$ 0.001091259997338057
Nykyinen hinta:
$ 0.3653
$ 0.3653

Tron (TRX) -rahakkeen yksityiskohtainen rakenne

Sukella tarkemmin siihen, miten TRX-rahakkeita myönnetään, kohdennetaan ja avataan. Tässä osiossa korostetaan rahakkeen taloudellisen rakenteen keskeisiä näkökohtia: hyödyllisyyttä, kannustimia ja omistusoikeutta.

TRON (TRX) is the native token of the TRON blockchain, which operates as an EVM-compatible Layer-1 network using a Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of TRON's token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.

Issuance Mechanism

  • Initial Issuance: TRX was initially issued as an ERC-20 token on Ethereum and later migrated to the TRON mainnet.
  • Deflationary Shift: On April 6, 2021, TRON transitioned from an inflationary to a deflationary model following the implementation of TRON Improvement Proposal 51. This was further refined by subsequent proposals, introducing dynamic energy pricing and transaction fee adjustments.
  • No Ongoing Emissions: After the mainnet launch and initial allocations, there are no scheduled ongoing emissions; the supply is now deflationary due to token burns.

Allocation Mechanism

The initial TRX token supply was distributed as follows:

Allocation RecipientPercentage of TotalUnlock MechanismUnlock DateAmount Unlocked (TRX)Notes
ICO Investors40%Cliff2017-09-1334,486,822,448Public ICO
Tron Foundation34.3%Cliff2017-09-1329,572,450,249Incentives and rewards
Private Sales15.75%Cliff2017-09-1313,536,077,811Private investors
Peiwo Huanle Co.10%Cliff2017-09-138,621,705,612Team/Advisors
  • All allocations were unlocked at the Token Generation Event (TGE) on September 13, 2017.
  • No vesting or gradual unlocks: All major allocations were distributed instantly at TGE.

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

TRX serves multiple roles within the TRON ecosystem:

  • Resource Acquisition: TRX is burned to pay for bandwidth (transaction size) and energy (computation for smart contracts). Users receive a daily quota of free bandwidth, but additional resources require staking TRX.
  • Staking and Delegation: Users can stake TRX to participate in network consensus by voting for Super Representatives (block producers). Staking also grants access to network resources and yields staking rewards.
  • Medium of Exchange: TRX is used for transaction fees, DEX trading, payments, and as collateral in DeFi protocols.
  • Incentives: Super Representatives and voters receive rewards from transaction fees and network incentives, distributed proportionally based on staked TRX.

Locking Mechanism

  • Staking Lock: When users stake TRX for bandwidth or energy, the tokens are locked for a minimum period (typically 3 days) before they can be unstaked.
  • No Vesting Locks: All initial allocations were unlocked at TGE; there are no vesting schedules for team, foundation, or investor tokens post-TGE.

Unlocking Time

  • All major allocations were unlocked instantly at TGE (September 13, 2017).
  • Staked TRX: Can be unstaked after a minimum lock period (usually 3 days), after which tokens become liquid and transferable.

Summary Table

MechanismDetails
IssuanceOne-time, deflationary post-2021, no ongoing emissions
AllocationICO (40%), Foundation (34.3%), Private Sales (15.75%), Team/Advisors (10%)
Usage/IncentivesResource acquisition, staking, voting, transaction fees, DeFi, DEX, payments
LockingStaking lock (min. 3 days); no vesting for initial allocations
UnlockingAll allocations unlocked at TGE; staked TRX unlocks after lock period

Additional Insights

  • Deflationary Dynamics: TRON's supply is now deflationary, with periodic token burns (e.g., mainnet launch burn, transaction fee burns).
  • Staking Participation: As of Q1 2025, 45-50% of eligible TRX supply is staked, indicating strong community engagement.
  • DeFi and TVL Trends: TRON's DeFi TVL has experienced both growth and contraction, reflecting broader market trends and user activity.

References for Further Reading

  • TRON Consensus and Resource Model: TRON Developer Docs
  • TRON Improvement Proposals: TRON Changelog
  • DeFi and TVL Analytics: Messari, DeFiLlama

This overview provides a detailed, up-to-date analysis of TRON's token economics, reflecting its evolution from an inflationary to a deflationary model, the instant unlock of all major allocations, and the central role of staking and resource management in its ecosystem.

Vastuuvapauslauseke

Tämän sivun tokenomiikkatiedot ovat peräisin kolmannen osapuolen lähteistä. MEXC ei takaa tietojen tarkkuutta. Tee perusteellinen tutkimus ennen sijoittamista.