قیمت Bitcoin Gold (BTG)
قیمت لحظه ای Bitcoin Gold (BTG) امروز معادل 17.06 USD است. ارزش بازار فعلی آن $ 299.12M USD است. قیمت BTG به USD به صورت لحظه ای به روز می شود.
عملکرد اصلی Bitcoin Gold در بازار:
- حجم معاملات 24 ساعته معادل $ 43.01M USD
می باشد- تغییر قیمت Bitcoin Gold در طول روز -4.42%
می باشد- دارای عرضه در گردش 17.51M USD می باشد
به روز رسانی های قیمت لحظه ای BTG به USD را در MEXC دریافت کنید. از آخرین داده ها و تحلیل بازار مطلع باشید. این اطلاعات برای اتخاذ تصمیمات هوشمندانه در بازار پرسرعت ارزهای دیجیتال ضروری است. MEXC پلتفرم اصلی شما برای اطلاعات دقیق قیمت BTG است.
امروز، تغییر قیمت Bitcoin Gold به USD به میزان $ -0.7902117006333 بود.
در 30 روز گذشته، تغییر قیمت Bitcoin Gold به USD به میزان $ -7.8574709160 بود.
در 60 روز گذشته، تغییر قیمت Bitcoin Gold به USD به میزان $ -4.6711934820 بود.
در 90 روز گذشته، تغییر قیمت Bitcoin Gold به USD به میزان $ -6.342872170095648 بود.
|دوره
|تغییر قیمت (USD)
|تغییر قیمت (%)
|امروز
|$ -0.7902117006333
|-4.42%
|30 روز
|$ -7.8574709160
|-46.05%
|60 روز
|$ -4.6711934820
|-27.38%
|90 روز
|$ -6.342872170095648
|-27.10%
آخرین تجزیه و تحلیل قیمت Bitcoin Gold را کشف کنید: پایین ترین و بالاترین قیمت 24 ساعته، اوج قیمت و تغییرات روزانه:
-0.35%
-4.42%
-26.90%
به آمارهای بازار بپردازید: ارزش بازار، حجم 24 ساعته و عرضه:
Bitcoin Gold hopes to change the paradigm around mining on the Bitcoin blockchain. According to the founders, the Bitcoin blockchain has become too centralized. Large companies with huge banks of mining computers now mine the vast majority of Bitcoin. For the founders of Bitcoin Gold, having large companies control the Bitcoin network defeats the purpose of a decentralized ledger and peer-to-peer currencies. In response, they’ve initialized the Bitcoin Gold project. It’s an alternate fork of the Bitcoin blockchain that implements changes that make mining more equitable. The goal of Bitcoin Gold is to create a network where anyone can become a miner with only basic hardware. As a result, Bitcoin Gold mining would be spread among many miners, instead of a few large companies.There have several features such as decentralization. Bitcoin Gold decentralizes mining by adopting a PoW algorithm, Equihash-BTG, which cannot be run on the specialty equipment used for Bitcoin mining (ASIC miners.) This gives ordinary users a fair opportunity to mine with common GPUs. Besides, there have fair distribution. Hard forking Bitcoin’s blockchain fairly and efficiently distributes 16.5 million BTG immediately to people all over the world who have interest in cryptos. Other methods, such as creating coins with a new genesis block, concentrate ownership within a small group. There also have a replay protection. To ensure the safety of the Bitcoin ecosystem, Bitcoin Gold has implemented full replay protection and unique wallet addresses, essential features that protect users and their coins from several kinds of accidents and malicious threats. Most new mineable cryptocurrencies involve ASIC-resistant hashing algorithms, and it’s becoming something of an industry standard to promote decentralization. In that respect, Bitcoin Gold holds a lot to be excited about. At its core, it’s about transitioning the Bitcoin network to more decentralized mining. However, as we saw above, there’s not much evidence that the current Bitcoin mining system is broken. There have been some small complaints, and it’s not ideal that the network is so centralized. Nevertheless, miners on Bitcoin have a lot to lose if they wield their power too aggressively. There are also new entrants to the Bitcoin mining community that are decentralizing control from a few key ASIC farms. The general consensus from Bitcoin experts is there’s not enough new in Bitcoin Gold to warrant an independent investment. While it certainly doesn’t hurt to hold onto your free BTG that you receive as a result of the fork (if you owned Bitcoin before Oct 24), wait until the dust settles before deciding whether to buy more."
قیمتهای ارزهای دیجیتال به شدت تحت تأثیر نوسانات بازاری قرار دارند و خطرات بالایی را در بر دارند. توصیه میشود که سرمایهگذاری صرفاً در پروژهها و محصولاتی صورت پذیرد که به خوبی با آنها آشنا هستید و از خطرات مرتبط با آنها کاملاً آگاه باشید. اهمیت دارد که سرمایهگذاران تجربه سرمایهگذاری خود، وضعیت مالی، اهداف سرمایهگذاری و میزان تحمل خود در برابر ریسک را با دقت ارزیابی کنند و قبل از اتخاذ هرگونه تصمیم سرمایهگذاری، با یک مشاور مالی مستقل مشورت نمایند. این متن نباید به منزله مشاوره مالی تلقی شود و عملکرد گذشته نمیتواند شاخص مطمئنی برای عملکرد آتی باشد. ارزش سرمایهگذاریهای شما ممکن است کاهش یابد و حتی ممکن است به میزان اصل سرمایهگذاریتان نیز نرسد. تصمیمات سرمایهگذاری به عهده خود شماست و MEXC هیچ مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه زیانی که ممکن است متحمل شوید، نمیپذیرد. برای اطلاعات بیشتر، به شرایط استفاده و هشدارهای خطر مراجعه فرمایید. لطفاً توجه داشته باشید که دادههای مربوط به ارزهای دیجیتال مذکور در این متن (مانند قیمتهای لحظهای آنها) بر اساس منابع شخص ثالث است و "همانطور که هست" و صرفاً برای اهداف اطلاعرسانی بدون هرگونه تضمین یا نمایندگی از هر نوع ارائه میشوند. پیوندهای ارائه شده به سایتهای شخص ثالث نیز خارج از کنترل MEXC میباشند و MEXC مسئولیتی در قبال صحت و اعتبار این سایتهای شخص ثالث و محتوای آنها ندارد.
|1 BTG به AUD
A$27.296
|1 BTG به GBP
￡13.4774
|1 BTG به EUR
€16.3776
|1 BTG به USD
$17.06
|1 BTG به MYR
RM76.9406
|1 BTG به TRY
₺599.659
|1 BTG به JPY
¥2,674.3256
|1 BTG به RUB
₽1,752.7444
|1 BTG به INR
₹1,450.6118
|1 BTG به IDR
Rp275,161.2518
|1 BTG به PHP
₱1,003.2986
|1 BTG به EGP
￡E.868.6952
|1 BTG به BRL
R$104.919
|1 BTG به CAD
C$24.3958
|1 BTG به BDT
৳2,046.5176
|1 BTG به NGN
₦26,573.1678
|1 BTG به UAH
₴718.9084
|1 BTG به VES
Bs870.06
|1 BTG به PKR
Rs4,766.564
|1 BTG به KZT
₸8,983.6254
|1 BTG به THB
฿589.0818
|1 BTG به TWD
NT$557.6914
|1 BTG به CHF
Fr15.1834
|1 BTG به HKD
HK$132.5562
|1 BTG به MAD
.د.م171.7942