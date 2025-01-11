TruthFi 價格 (TRUTHFI)
今天 TruthFi (TRUTHFI) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 236.95K USD。TRUTHFI 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
TruthFi 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 6.40K USD
- TruthFi 當天價格變化爲 -1.95%
- 其循環供應量爲 999.93M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 TRUTHFI兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 TRUTHFI 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，TruthFi 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，TruthFi 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，TruthFi 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，TruthFi 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-1.95%
|30天
|$ 0
|-28.74%
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
TruthFi 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.29%
-1.95%
-8.86%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
TruthFi is a community-driven meme coin launched on November 21, 2024, with the community takeover happening on November 23, 2024, after the original developers abandoned the project. The initiative is a 'community takeover,' where crypto enthusiasts have stepped in to revive and redefine its purpose. It draws inspiration from a trademark registered by Trump Media & Technology Group, originally intended for crypto payments, sparking curiosity and engagement within the crypto space. TruthFi operates as a meme coin, aiming to foster a sense of collaboration, experimentation, and fun among its supporters. By leveraging the community’s collective creativity and resources, it seeks to build an ecosystem driven by shared ideas and inclusivity rather than traditional top-down development models. As a project grounded in its origins as a trademark associated with Trump Media, TruthFi carries a cultural and satirical edge, positioning itself as both a commentary on the intersection of politics and cryptocurrency and a unique addition to the meme coin landscape. The coin’s future is shaped by its active community, which continues to explore potential applications, utility, and growth opportunities. TruthFi exemplifies the power of decentralized collaboration in shaping innovative and unconventional cryptocurrency projects.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 TRUTHFI 兌換 AUD
A$--
|1 TRUTHFI 兌換 GBP
￡--
|1 TRUTHFI 兌換 EUR
€--
|1 TRUTHFI 兌換 USD
$--
|1 TRUTHFI 兌換 MYR
RM--
|1 TRUTHFI 兌換 TRY
₺--
|1 TRUTHFI 兌換 JPY
¥--
|1 TRUTHFI 兌換 RUB
₽--
|1 TRUTHFI 兌換 INR
₹--
|1 TRUTHFI 兌換 IDR
Rp--
|1 TRUTHFI 兌換 PHP
₱--
|1 TRUTHFI 兌換 EGP
￡E.--
|1 TRUTHFI 兌換 BRL
R$--
|1 TRUTHFI 兌換 CAD
C$--
|1 TRUTHFI 兌換 BDT
৳--
|1 TRUTHFI 兌換 NGN
₦--
|1 TRUTHFI 兌換 UAH
₴--
|1 TRUTHFI 兌換 VES
Bs--
|1 TRUTHFI 兌換 PKR
Rs--
|1 TRUTHFI 兌換 KZT
₸--
|1 TRUTHFI 兌換 THB
฿--
|1 TRUTHFI 兌換 TWD
NT$--
|1 TRUTHFI 兌換 CHF
Fr--
|1 TRUTHFI 兌換 HKD
HK$--
|1 TRUTHFI 兌換 MAD
.د.م--