TruthFi is a community-driven meme coin launched on November 21, 2024, with the community takeover happening on November 23, 2024, after the original developers abandoned the project. The initiative is a 'community takeover,' where crypto enthusiasts have stepped in to revive and redefine its purpose. It draws inspiration from a trademark registered by Trump Media & Technology Group, originally intended for crypto payments, sparking curiosity and engagement within the crypto space.
TruthFi operates as a meme coin, aiming to foster a sense of collaboration, experimentation, and fun among its supporters. By leveraging the community’s collective creativity and resources, it seeks to build an ecosystem driven by shared ideas and inclusivity rather than traditional top-down development models.
As a project grounded in its origins as a trademark associated with Trump Media, TruthFi carries a cultural and satirical edge, positioning itself as both a commentary on the intersection of politics and cryptocurrency and a unique addition to the meme coin landscape.
The coin’s future is shaped by its active community, which continues to explore potential applications, utility, and growth opportunities. TruthFi exemplifies the power of decentralized collaboration in shaping innovative and unconventional cryptocurrency projects.
快速了解 TruthFi（TRUTHFI）的代幣經濟數據，包括市值、供應量、FDV 和歷史價格，幫助您輕鬆掌握幣種現狀與市場表現。
了解 TruthFi（TRUTHFI）的代幣經濟模型，對於分析其長期價值、可持續性和發展潛力至關重要。
關鍵代幣經濟指標及其計算方式：
總供應量（Total Supply）：
已創建或將要創建的 TRUTHFI 代幣的最大數量。
流通供應量（Circulating Supply）：
目前市場上可供交易和公眾持有的代幣數量。
最大供應量（Max Supply）：
TRUTHFI 代幣可能存在的總數量上限。
完全稀釋估值（FDV）：
目前價格 × 最大供應量，預測所有代幣完全流通時的總市值。
通脹率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代幣發行的速度，影響稀缺性及長期價格走勢。
為什麼這些代幣經濟指標對交易者很重要？
流通供應量高 = 流動性強。
最大供應量有限 + 低通脹率 = 具備長期價格上漲潛力。
代幣分配透明 = 增強項目信任度，降低中心化風險。
FDV 高而目前市值低 = 可能存在高估風險的訊號。
現在您已經了解了 TRUTHFI 代幣經濟模型的功能，趕快查看 TRUTHFI 代幣的實時價格吧！
