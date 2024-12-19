Divi 價格 (DIVI)
今天 Divi (DIVI) 的實時價格爲 0.00104692 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 4.32M USD。DIVI 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Divi 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 143.46K USD
- Divi 當天價格變化爲 -2.02%
- 其循環供應量爲 4.13B USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 DIVI兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 DIVI 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Divi 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Divi 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0000069922。
在過去60天內，Divi 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0001866770。
在過去90天內，Divi 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.000187545799685757。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-2.02%
|30天
|$ -0.0000069922
|-0.66%
|60天
|$ +0.0001866770
|+17.83%
|90天
|$ +0.000187545799685757
|+21.82%
Divi 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.35%
-2.02%
+3.22%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Divi is an eco-friendly blockchain project with two fundamental principles: self-custody & simplicity. True to the founding vision of "crypto made easy," Divi is on a mission to reduce the complexity of blockchain technology with uncompromising self-custodial solutions, all while enabling network participants to earn a competitive rate of return (ROR). By leveraging its proof of stake (POS) consensus mechanism distributed across a diverse ecosystem of individual nodes, Divi offers a scalable FinTech solution ready for global adoption. Divi has developed an innovative, patent-pending UX-focused mobile wallet simple enough for non-technical users. Divi’s mobile solution, DiviWallet, is 100% self-custodial with near-instant global settlement and ultra-low transaction fees. Divi Wallet has several features that make it stand out from other mobile crypto wallets: human-readable addresses, non-custodial staking vaults, a lottery block, the ability to deploy a mobile masternode in one click, and supports in-app swaps between nearly 300 different crypto assets. Since completing the goals laid out in the original whitepaper, an updated roadmap was released in September 2022. Complete with vertically integrated solutions, Divi will allow organizations the ability to integrate their self-custodial wallet into their own business ecosystems. Other roadmap highlights include a robust DeFi protocol which will strengthen the $DIVI trading market, an innovative liquidity provisioning protocol for NFTs, and a loyalty framework that enables businesses to collaborate quicker and share loyalty assets. In addition, through the LightningWorks initiative, users will be able to utilize $DIVI via interactive comics, NFTs, and Web 3.0 gaming. Of course, users can expect continued coin integrations, as well.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 DIVI 兌換 AUD
A$0.0016646028
|1 DIVI 兌換 GBP
￡0.0008270668
|1 DIVI 兌換 EUR
€0.0010050432
|1 DIVI 兌換 USD
$0.00104692
|1 DIVI 兌換 MYR
RM0.00471114
|1 DIVI 兌換 TRY
₺0.0367050152
|1 DIVI 兌換 JPY
¥0.1642931556
|1 DIVI 兌換 RUB
₽0.1082619972
|1 DIVI 兌換 INR
₹0.0891033612
|1 DIVI 兌換 IDR
Rp17.1626202048
|1 DIVI 兌換 PHP
₱0.061820626
|1 DIVI 兌換 EGP
￡E.0.053288228
|1 DIVI 兌換 BRL
R$0.006595596
|1 DIVI 兌換 CAD
C$0.0014970956
|1 DIVI 兌換 BDT
৳0.12510694
|1 DIVI 兌換 NGN
₦1.628169984
|1 DIVI 兌換 UAH
₴0.0439392324
|1 DIVI 兌換 VES
Bs0.052346
|1 DIVI 兌換 PKR
Rs0.2912950208
|1 DIVI 兌換 KZT
₸0.5472564916
|1 DIVI 兌換 THB
฿0.03611874
|1 DIVI 兌換 TWD
NT$0.0341714688
|1 DIVI 兌換 CHF
Fr0.0009317588
|1 DIVI 兌換 HKD
HK$0.0081345684
|1 DIVI 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.0104482616