Cronos ID 價格 (CROID)
今天 Cronos ID (CROID) 的實時價格爲 0.0876 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 14.52M USD。CROID 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Cronos ID 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 70.31K USD
- Cronos ID 當天價格變化爲 -0.53%
- 其循環供應量爲 164.44M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 CROID兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 CROID 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Cronos ID 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0004746186236991。
在過去30天內，Cronos ID 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0255039165。
在過去60天內，Cronos ID 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0728982584。
在過去90天內，Cronos ID 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.033700503210886255。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.0004746186236991
|-0.53%
|30天
|$ -0.0255039165
|-29.11%
|60天
|$ +0.0728982584
|+83.22%
|90天
|$ +0.033700503210886255
|+62.52%
Cronos ID 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+3.29%
-0.53%
-7.15%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Cronos ID is a decentralised identity and communication layer built on Cronos chain. On a broad level, Cronos ID will give users the ability to send and receive information on-chain, powered by human-readable identifiers. To achieve this, Cronos ID is powered by 3 key subprotocols: * Starting with our Domains, every user will have a unique on-chain identity, allowing you to find friends and exchange crypto with ease * The Notifications service will help the community keep track of key protocol events, alerts, NFT bids and more - gone are the days of manually checking your DApps for bids or collateral factors. * Finally, by leveraging Messaging, users and projects will be able to connect and communicate with each other in a safe and verifiable environment. Tokenomics & Utility $CROID is Cronos ID’s native and governance token to be utilised in Cronos ID’s broader ecosystem. 1. Domain Subscription Module Users may utilize this module to register or extend their ownership over specific domains. Users will pay in $CRO or $CROID, the native underlying chain and native protocol tokens respectively, and may receive discounts based on the durations of their domain registrations 2. Rewards Pool Cronos ID domain holders can deposit their $CROID into maturity vaults to earn $CROID rewards. Users can choose between a 1-month, 9-months, 24-months, and 48-months maturity vaults to lock their $CROID. They will be rewarded with $CROID and $wCRO as staking rewards. Cronos ID concluded its public sale on Nov 17th and started its emission on Nov 18th. $CROID is currently available for trading on VVS Finance at https://vvs.finance/swap Read more about Cronos ID at https://docs.cronosid.xyz/
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
