ChainNet 價格 (CNET)
今天 ChainNet (CNET) 的實時價格爲 0.01393995 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 1.39M USD。CNET 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
ChainNet 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 32.67K USD
- ChainNet 當天價格變化爲 +0.90%
- 其循環供應量爲 100.00M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 CNET兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 CNET 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，ChainNet 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.00012372。
在過去30天內，ChainNet 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0108940946。
在過去60天內，ChainNet 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0016951899。
在過去90天內，ChainNet 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00012372
|+0.90%
|30天
|$ +0.0108940946
|+78.15%
|60天
|$ +0.0016951899
|+12.16%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
ChainNet 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-2.60%
+0.90%
+34.27%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
ChainNet is a cutting-edge web3 browser that revolutionizes how users interact with the decentralized web. By leveraging innovative technologies like the web:// protocol and integrating AI-powered search, ChainNet is designed to unlock the full potential of web3 and redefine the browsing experience. Key Features1. Decentralized Web Hosting With ChainNet, you can host your informational websites directly on-chain. This innovative approach eliminates the need for third-party hosting services, making your content censorship-resistant and fully decentralized. HTML, CSS, and JavaScript can be embedded within smart contracts, allowing the browser to render complete web pages directly from the blockchain. 2. The web:// Protocol ChainNet introduces the web:// protocol, a groundbreaking feature that allows users to browse smart contracts as if they were traditional web addresses. By simply entering a contract address using web://, users can instantly access the associated on-chain content, including hosted websites and more. 3. AI-Powered Search with Bittensor In partnership with Bittensor AI, ChainNet features an advanced AI search engine that can scour the web for off-chain content linked to smart contracts. Whether the content is stored on-chain or elsewhere, ChainNet’s AI capabilities ensure that you can always find what you need. 4. Privacy-Focused Browsing ChainNet is designed with privacy at its core. Users enjoy a secure, ad-free browsing experience without the need for KYC or invasive tracking. Your data is yours, and with ChainNet, you can browse the decentralized web without compromising your privacy.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 CNET 兌換 AUD
A$0.02230392
|1 CNET 兌換 GBP
￡0.0110125605
|1 CNET 兌換 EUR
€0.013382352
|1 CNET 兌換 USD
$0.01393995
|1 CNET 兌換 MYR
RM0.062729775
|1 CNET 兌換 TRY
₺0.4888740465
|1 CNET 兌換 JPY
¥2.186899356
|1 CNET 兌換 RUB
₽1.444736418
|1 CNET 兌換 INR
₹1.1867079435
|1 CNET 兌換 IDR
Rp228.523733928
|1 CNET 兌換 PHP
₱0.8231540475
|1 CNET 兌換 EGP
￡E.0.7099616535
|1 CNET 兌換 BRL
R$0.0879610845
|1 CNET 兌換 CAD
C$0.0199341285
|1 CNET 兌換 BDT
৳1.665824025
|1 CNET 兌換 NGN
₦21.67941024
|1 CNET 兌換 UAH
₴0.5850597015
|1 CNET 兌換 VES
Bs0.6969975
|1 CNET 兌換 PKR
Rs3.878651688
|1 CNET 兌換 KZT
₸7.2868300635
|1 CNET 兌換 THB
฿0.4807888755
|1 CNET 兌換 TWD
NT$0.454721169
|1 CNET 兌換 CHF
Fr0.0124065555
|1 CNET 兌換 HKD
HK$0.1083134115
|1 CNET 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.139120701