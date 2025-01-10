Zebi 价格 (ZCO)
今天 Zebi (ZCO) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 111.08K USD。ZCO 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Zebi 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 0.05 USD
- Zebi 当天价格变化为 +0.35%
- 其循环供应量为 500.00M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 ZCO兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 ZCO 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Zebi 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Zebi 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Zebi 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Zebi 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+0.35%
|30天
|$ 0
|+56.12%
|60天
|$ 0
|+167.89%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Zebi 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
--
+0.35%
+12.14%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Zebi is a young and innovative organization founded, mentored and managed by Oxford, MIT, Stanford, and IIT veterans and thought leaders from Silicon Valley with experience in Google, Uber, Amazon, Microsoft, and Oracle. Zebi specializes in providing Blockchain based offerings to governments and enterprises to leverage and protect their high value and sensitive data. India’s big data generation is increasing exponentially and is expected to reach 3 Zebibytes per year (Zebibyte = 1024^7 bytes) by 2020, driven by continued growth of internet usage, social networks, proliferation of smartphones, as well as the digital initiatives and structural reforms undertaken by the government. At the same time, incidents of data crimes such as data hacks, data leaks, data tampering, identity thefts are on the rise, which are costing Indian organizations and consumers more than $30 billion annually. Zebi specializes in providing blockchain based solutions to governments and enterprises to leverage and protect their high value and sensitive data. Zebi is one of the few enterprise grade product companies based in India offering best of the expertise of Silicon Valley at Indian prices Recognizing the need and opportunity to enable with technology the enforcement of data protection regulations, Zebi has created a Blockchain driven, unique and holistic solution to make high value and sensitive data readily available for legitimate use. Zebi safeguards data against hacking and tampering, while obtaining consent from individuals. The solution comprises of Zebi Chain™ to provide immutability to critical records, coupled with a central hub called Zebi Data Gateway which enables secure and instant data exchange through Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) APIs. Zebi’s innovative, proprietary solution set is one of the first in industry and is patent pending.
