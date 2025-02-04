Collaterize 价格 (COLLAT)
今天 Collaterize (COLLAT) 的实时价格为 0.00361593 USD。目前其市值为 $ 3.63M USD。COLLAT 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Collaterize 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 6.35M USD
- Collaterize 当天价格变化为 -41.38%
- 其循环供应量为 999.97M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 COLLAT兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 COLLAT 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Collaterize 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.002553100990078079。
在过去30天内，Collaterize 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Collaterize 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Collaterize 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.002553100990078079
|-41.38%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Collaterize 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-9.43%
-41.38%
--
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
What Is Collaterize ($COLLAT)? Collaterize is a platform focused on the tokenization of real-world assets (RWA) that integrates three primary components: a mobile application, a custom Layer 1 (L1) solution, and a Solana-based token. The project aims to provide an accessible, secure, and efficient method for converting tangible assets into digital tokens while democratizing tokenization and creating an inclusive financial ecosystem accessible even to users without prior blockchain knowledge. Platform Components and Functionality Collaterize App: The Collaterize mobile application serves as the primary interface for users. It allows asset owners to initiate the tokenization process, manage their digital assets, and track transactions in real time. The app is designed with usability in mind, ensuring that both individuals and institutions can navigate the tokenization process with ease, regardless of their technical background. Collaterize L1: In addition to the mobile application, Collaterize has developed its own Layer 1 solution. This custom-built L1 is specifically engineered to handle the requirements of asset tokenization, including secure recording and verification of asset data. By isolating the tokenization process from other blockchain operations, the L1 improves overall efficiency and security. It is an integral part of the platform, ensuring that tokenized assets are managed in a controlled environment. Solana Token ($COLLAT): The token $COLLAT is deployed on the Solana blockchain. Solana was chosen for its low transaction fees and high-speed processing capabilities. The $COLLAT token is an essential element of the platform, linking the mobile app and the L1 solution through cross-chain mechanics. User Benefits This cross-chain approach provides users with several distinct benefits: Early Access to RWA Presales: Holders of $COLLAT gain early access to presale events for tokenized real-world assets. This benefit provides the opportunity to participate in asset tokenization before it becomes widely available. Lower Transaction Fees on RWA Services: Users interacting with the Collaterize platform benefit from reduced fees when dealing with tokenized assets. This cost efficiency is designed to encourage greater user engagement and broader adoption of the platform. Boosted RWA APY: The platform offers enhanced annual percentage yields (APY) for investments in tokenized assets. This incentive is structured to reward active participation within the ecosystem. Governance and Community Involvement Collaterize emphasizes a community-driven approach. The platform provides a governance framework in which $COLLAT token holders can vote on proposals that affect future platform developments and protocol upgrades. This governance structure is intended to ensure that the direction of the project reflects the interests of its community. Project Overview Launched by a team based in France, Collaterize combines traditional asset management with modern blockchain technology. The project aims to bridge the gap between physical assets and digital finance by providing a structured, transparent, and secure process for asset tokenization. At its core, Collaterize seeks to democratize tokenization and build an inclusive financial system that is accessible to everyone, regardless of their expertise in blockchain technology.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 COLLAT 兑换 AUD
A$0.0058216473
|1 COLLAT 兑换 GBP
￡0.002892744
|1 COLLAT 兑换 EUR
€0.0034712928
|1 COLLAT 兑换 USD
$0.00361593
|1 COLLAT 兑换 MYR
RM0.0160908885
|1 COLLAT 兑换 TRY
₺0.1302096393
|1 COLLAT 兑换 JPY
¥0.5610115395
|1 COLLAT 兑换 RUB
₽0.3606890175
|1 COLLAT 兑换 INR
₹0.3146220693
|1 COLLAT 兑换 IDR
Rp59.2775314992
|1 COLLAT 兑换 PHP
₱0.2110256748
|1 COLLAT 兑换 EGP
￡E.0.1820982348
|1 COLLAT 兑换 BRL
R$0.020972394
|1 COLLAT 兑换 CAD
C$0.0052069392
|1 COLLAT 兑换 BDT
৳0.4379976009
|1 COLLAT 兑换 NGN
₦6.0771850731
|1 COLLAT 兑换 UAH
₴0.1502057322
|1 COLLAT 兑换 VES
Bs0.20972394
|1 COLLAT 兑换 PKR
Rs1.0021911588
|1 COLLAT 兑换 KZT
₸1.8774270153
|1 COLLAT 兑换 THB
฿0.1223630712
|1 COLLAT 兑换 TWD
NT$0.1192172121
|1 COLLAT 兑换 CHF
Fr0.0032904963
|1 COLLAT 兑换 HKD
HK$0.0281319354
|1 COLLAT 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.0362316186