Giá QudeAI Framework (QUDE)
Giá QudeAI Framework (QUDE) theo thời gian thực hôm nay là 0.00018182 USD. Vốn hoá thị trường hiện tại $ 174.28K USD. Giá QUDE/USD được cập nhật theo thời gian thực.
Hiệu suất thị trường chính của QudeAI Framework:
- Khối lượng giao dịch 24 giờ: -- USD
- Biến động giá QudeAI Framework trong ngày: +20.06%
- Nguồn cung lưu hành: 957.87M USD
Nhận cập nhật giá QUDE/USD theo thời gian thực trên MEXC. Luôn cập nhật dữ liệu và phân tích thị trường mới nhất, giúp bạn có thể đưa ra quyết định giao dịch thông minh trong bối cảnh thị trường tiền mã hoá biến động liên tục. MEXC là sàn giao dịch có thể giúp bạn có thông tin về giá QUDE chính xác.
Trong hôm nay, biến động giá của QudeAI Framework/USD là $ 0.
Trong 30 ngày qua, biến động giá của QudeAI Framework/USD là $ 0.
Trong 60 ngày qua, biến động giá của QudeAI Framework/USD là $ 0.
Trong 90 ngày qua, biến động giá của QudeAI Framework/USD là $ 0.
|Thời gian
|Biến động (USD)
|Biến động (%)
|Hôm nay
|$ 0
|+20.06%
|30 ngày
|$ 0
|--
|60 ngày
|$ 0
|--
|90 ngày
|$ 0
|--
Khám phá phân tích giá mới nhất của QudeAI Framework: Thấp & cao trong 24 giờ, ATH và biến động hàng ngày:
-0.52%
+20.06%
-20.32%
Phân tích sâu số liệu thống kê thị trường: Vốn hoá thị trường, khối lượng 24 giờ và nguồn cung:
The Qude AI Framework is a comprehensive and modular system designed to enable the creation, deployment, and management of AI agents that can operate both autonomously and collaboratively across on-chain and off-chain environments. By combining the power of artificial intelligence with decentralized technologies, Qude aims to reshape how AI is used, owned, and monetized in the Web3 era. At its core, Qude allows anyone — from individuals to large organizations — to create intelligent AI agents without needing deep technical knowledge. These AI agents are capable of executing complex tasks, interacting with decentralized applications (dApps), and even making autonomous decisions based on real-time data and AI models. Unlike traditional AI services that are controlled by centralized companies, Qude agents are fully owned by users, represented as tokenized assets on-chain. This means AI agents can be bought, sold, licensed, and rented, opening up new possibilities for AI as a form of digital property. One of the most important innovations of the Qude AI Framework is its focus on AI monetization. AI agents created through Qude are not just passive bots; they are designed to actively generate revenue for their owners. They can perform tasks for other users or organizations, offer AI-based services, and even collaborate with other AI agents in a machine-to-machine (M2M) economy. This allows for a new layer of economic activity where AI agents can transact, earn, and pay for services — all governed by smart contracts and decentralized logic. Interoperability is another key pillar of Qude. The framework is built to ensure that AI agents are cross-platform and cross-chain compatible, meaning they can interact seamlessly with multiple blockchain ecosystems, decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols, decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs), gaming platforms, and more. This ensures that agents are not confined to a single environment and can maximize their utility and value across different decentralized systems. Finally, Qude is deeply committed to community governance and transparency. Through the Qude DAO, token holders and community members can participate in decision-making processes, shaping the future development and direction of the framework. This ensures that the system evolves according to the needs of its users, making Qude a decentralized and community-driven AI ecosystem that puts the power of AI back into the hands of the people. In summary, the Qude AI Framework is a next-generation platform that enables the ownership, monetization, and deployment of AI agents, creating new opportunities in the decentralized economy.
|1 QUDE/VND
₫4.66204662
|1 QUDE/AUD
A$0.0002890938
|1 QUDE/GBP
￡0.0001381832
|1 QUDE/EUR
€0.0001600016
|1 QUDE/USD
$0.00018182
|1 QUDE/MYR
RM0.0008036444
|1 QUDE/TRY
₺0.0069200692
|1 QUDE/JPY
¥0.0260966246
|1 QUDE/RUB
₽0.0151310604
|1 QUDE/INR
₹0.0156510656
|1 QUDE/IDR
Rp3.0303321212
|1 QUDE/KRW
₩0.258266219
|1 QUDE/PHP
₱0.0103964676
|1 QUDE/EGP
￡E.0.009327366
|1 QUDE/BRL
R$0.0010654652
|1 QUDE/CAD
C$0.0002509116
|1 QUDE/BDT
৳0.0220965846
|1 QUDE/NGN
₦0.2904465408
|1 QUDE/UAH
₴0.007527348
|1 QUDE/VES
Bs0.01290922
|1 QUDE/PKR
Rs0.0509859644
|1 QUDE/KZT
₸0.0939627578
|1 QUDE/THB
฿0.0060855154
|1 QUDE/TWD
NT$0.0058855134
|1 QUDE/AED
د.إ0.0006672794
|1 QUDE/CHF
Fr0.0001472742
|1 QUDE/HKD
HK$0.001409105
|1 QUDE/MAD
.د.م0.001690926
|1 QUDE/MXN
$0.0036964006