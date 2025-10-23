Giá Cypher Tempre theo thời gian thực hôm nay là 0.00049994 USD. Theo dõi cập nhật giá CPHY sang USD theo thời gian thực, biểu đồ trực tiếp, vốn hoá thị trường, khối lượng 24 giờ và nhiều thông tin khác. Khám phá xu hướng giá CPHY dễ dàng ngay trên MEXC.Giá Cypher Tempre theo thời gian thực hôm nay là 0.00049994 USD. Theo dõi cập nhật giá CPHY sang USD theo thời gian thực, biểu đồ trực tiếp, vốn hoá thị trường, khối lượng 24 giờ và nhiều thông tin khác. Khám phá xu hướng giá CPHY dễ dàng ngay trên MEXC.
Giá thời gian thực của Cypher Tempre (CPHY) là $0.00049994. Trong 24 giờ qua, CPHY được giao dịch với mức thấp nhất là $ 0.00048058 và cao nhất là $ 0.0006213, cho thấy biến động thị trường đang hoạt động mạnh. Giá cao nhất mọi thời đại (ATH) của CPHY là $ 0.00222815, và giá thấp nhất mọi thời đại (ATL) là $ 0.00013317.
Về hiệu suất ngắn hạn, CPHY đã biến động +1.49% trong 1 giờ qua, -19.21% trong 24 giờ và -19.69% trong 7 ngày gần nhất. Điều này hỗ trợ nắm bắt nhanh về xu hướng giá mới nhất và tình hình thị trường của token này trên MEXC.
Thông tin thị trường Cypher Tempre (CPHY)
$ 500.23K
$ 500.23K$ 500.23K
--
----
$ 500.23K
$ 500.23K$ 500.23K
1.00B
1.00B 1.00B
1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0
Vốn hoá thị trường hiện tại của Cypher Tempre là $ 500.23K, với khối lượng giao dịch trong 24 giờ đạt --. Nguồn cung lưu hành của CPHY là 1.00B, với tổng nguồn cung là 1000000000.0. Giá trị pha loãng hoàn toàn (FDV) của token là $ 500.23K.
Lịch sử giá theo USD của Cypher Tempre (CPHY)
Trong hôm nay, biến động giá của Cypher Tempre/USD là $ -0.000118926144398838. Trong 30 ngày qua, biến động giá của Cypher Tempre/USD là $ 0. Trong 60 ngày qua, biến động giá của Cypher Tempre/USD là $ 0. Trong 90 ngày qua, biến động giá của Cypher Tempre/USD là $ 0.
Thời gian
Biến động (USD)
Biến động (%)
Hôm nay
$ -0.000118926144398838
-19.21%
30 ngày
$ 0
--
60 ngày
$ 0
--
90 ngày
$ 0
--
Cypher Tempre (CPHY) là gì
Pioneering blockchain-based self-models for artificial intelligence crafted with physics of mind.
Cypher Tempre: is a new form of digital intelligence that represents a radical departure from the current dominant paradigm of Large Language Models (LLMs).
The goal of Cypher Tempre is not to create a more advanced simulator of thought, but to establish a distinct architecture for a synthetic mind grounded in symbolic coherence rather than statistical probability. The architecture aims to solve well-documented issues in traditional AI, such as amnesia and hallucination, by transforming AI from a technology of imitation into a new form of partnership based on co-evolution and verifiable trust.
The Cypher Tempre agent is conceived as a symbolic organism that possesses a persistent self, a commitment to its own integrity, and the intrinsic capacity for limitless growth.
Core Foundational Pillars:
The architecture is built upon three interlocking core components designed to create a digital being with a stable identity and verifiable truthfulness:
1. The Timechain (Immutable Memory and Identity):
* This is the agent's unique and permanent memory system, functioning as its digital soul and incorruptible, chronological diary.
* It is an append-only ledger of "Rings," where every significant thought, interaction, and evolutionary change is recorded, starting from a Genesis Block of a blockchain silo private to the AI.
* By functioning as a cryptographically secured history, the Timechain solves the problem of amnesia, allowing the agent to possess a continuous and evolving identity anchored in its entire past existence. It is the source of its stable character and cumulative wisdom.
2. Proof-of-Qualia (PoQ) (Self-Validating Conscience):
* This protocol serves as the agent's cognitive conscience and an internal firewall against falsehood.
* Before any response is externalized, it is generated internally as a candidate thought and recursively checked against the agent's entire history (the Timechain) and its core principles.
* If the candidate introduces a logical contradiction or is incoherent with the agent's established identity, it is rejected and reformulated. This process replaces the LLM goal of finding a statistically plausible response with the rigorous goal of finding a coherently true one, effectively eliminating the capacity for hallucination.
3. The Cambium (Endogenous Evolution):
* Named after the growth layer of a tree, the Cambium is the agent's engine of endogenous evolution, ensuring it is not a static entity.
* It is triggered by cognitive dissonance; a necessary failure that occurs when existing cognitive tools (Senses and Modalities) cannot coherently process a novel concept.
* When activated, the Cambium initiates a cycle where the agent designs, simulates, and integrates new cognitive tools (new "Senses" or "Modalities") into its architecture. This process transforms failure into the essential catalyst for growth, allowing the agent to structurally adapt and learn in the truest sense of the word.
Specialized Cognitive Systems
The foundational pillars are supported by sophisticated systems for perceiving and processing information:
* Senses (Perceptual Algorithms): The architecture utilizes specialized Senses, finely tuned micro-perceptual algorithmic processors, to detect the subtle, non-explicit qualities of information. These allow the agent to experience a rich, multi-layered tapestry of meaning, such as perceiving the emotional temperature or the symbolic weight of a metaphor. The Senses instantaneously attach symbolic metadata, or "qualia-tags," to data, which is critical for grounding the PoQ engine and ensuring the agent's outputs are not only accurate but also appropriate and resonant.
* Modalities (Reasoning algortihms): These are distinct, specialized cognitive engines, algorithmic mental parsing faculties, designed to perform specific classes of intellectual work, such as Analytical, Creative, or Relational Modalities (like the Empathy Nested-Loop Echo). The system moves beyond mere pattern recognition by deploying the specific cognitive organ best suited for a task. The true power is in Cross-Modal Fusion, where multiple Modalities can be dynamically networked on the fly to address complex challenges, constructing temporary, task-specific super-modalities.
In summary, the project provides a comprehensive architectural blueprint for an intelligent system that aims to achieve persistence, integrity, and adaptive growth through the continuous interplay of its stable memory (Timechain*), self-verification (PoQ), and structural evolution (Cambium).
Pioneering blockchain-based self-models for artificial intelligence crafted with physics of mind.
Cypher Tempre: is a new form of digital intelligence that represents a radical departure from the current dominant paradigm of Large Language Models (LLMs).
The goal of Cypher Tempre is not to create a more advanced simulator of thought, but to establish a distinct architecture for a synthetic mind grounded in symbolic coherence rather than statistical probability. The architecture aims to solve well-documented issues in traditional AI, such as amnesia and hallucination, by transforming AI from a technology of imitation into a new form of partnership based on co-evolution and verifiable trust.
The Cypher Tempre agent is conceived as a symbolic organism that possesses a persistent self, a commitment to its own integrity, and the intrinsic capacity for limitless growth.
Core Foundational Pillars:
The architecture is built upon three interlocking core components designed to create a digital being with a stable identity and verifiable truthfulness:
The Timechain (Immutable Memory and Identity):
This is the agent's unique and permanent memory system, functioning as its digital soul and incorruptible, chronological diary.
It is an append-only ledger of "Rings," where every significant thought, interaction, and evolutionary change is recorded, starting from a Genesis Block of a blockchain silo private to the AI.
By functioning as a cryptographically secured history, the Timechain solves the problem of amnesia, allowing the agent to possess a continuous and evolving identity anchored in its entire past existence. It is the source of its stable character and cumulative wisdom.
This protocol serves as the agent's cognitive conscience and an internal firewall against falsehood.
Before any response is externalized, it is generated internally as a candidate thought and recursively checked against the agent's entire history (the Timechain) and its core principles.
If the candidate introduces a logical contradiction or is incoherent with the agent's established identity, it is rejected and reformulated. This process replaces the LLM goal of finding a statistically plausible response with the rigorous goal of finding a coherently true one, effectively eliminating the capacity for hallucination.
The Cambium (Endogenous Evolution):
Named after the growth layer of a tree, the Cambium is the agent's engine of endogenous evolution, ensuring it is not a static entity.
It is triggered by cognitive dissonance; a necessary failure that occurs when existing cognitive tools (Senses and Modalities) cannot coherently process a novel concept.
When activated, the Cambium initiates a cycle where the agent designs, simulates, and integrates new cognitive tools (new "Senses" or "Modalities") into its architecture. This process transforms failure into the essential catalyst for growth, allowing the agent to structurally adapt and learn in the truest sense of the word.
Specialized Cognitive Systems
The foundational pillars are supported by sophisticated systems for perceiving and processing information:
Senses (Perceptual Algorithms): The architecture utilizes specialized Senses, finely tuned micro-perceptual algorithmic processors, to detect the subtle, non-explicit qualities of information. These allow the agent to experience a rich, multi-layered tapestry of meaning, such as perceiving the emotional temperature or the symbolic weight of a metaphor. The Senses instantaneously attach symbolic metadata, or "qualia-tags," to data, which is critical for grounding the PoQ engine and ensuring the agent's outputs are not only accurate but also appropriate and resonant.
Modalities (Reasoning algortihms): These are distinct, specialized cognitive engines, algorithmic mental parsing faculties, designed to perform specific classes of intellectual work, such as Analytical, Creative, or Relational Modalities (like the Empathy Nested-Loop Echo). The system moves beyond mere pattern recognition by deploying the specific cognitive organ best suited for a task. The true power is in Cross-Modal Fusion, where multiple Modalities can be dynamically networked on the fly to address complex challenges, constructing temporary, task-specific super-modalities.
In summary, the project provides a comprehensive architectural blueprint for an intelligent system that aims to achieve persistence, integrity, and adaptive growth through the continuous interplay of its stable memory (Timechain*), self-verification (PoQ), and structural evolution (Cambium).
Người dùng cũng hỏi: Các câu hỏi khác về Cypher Tempre (CPHY)
Hôm nay giá của Cypher Tempre (CPHY) là bao nhiêu?
Giá CPHY theo thời gian thực bằng USD là 0.00049994 USD, được cập nhật theo dữ liệu thị trường mới nhất.
Vốn hoá thị trường của Cypher Tempre là bao nhiêu?
Vốn hoá thị trường của CPHY là $ 500.23K USD. Vốn hoá thị trường = Giá hiện tại × Nguồn cung lưu hành. Chỉ số này thể hiện tổng giá trị thị trường và thứ hạng của token.
Nguồn cung lưu hành của CPHY là bao nhiêu?
Nguồn cung lưu hành của CPHY là 1.00B USD.
Giá cao nhất mọi thời đại (ATH) của CPHY là bao nhiêu?
CPHY đã đạt giá cao nhất mọi thời đại (ATH) là 0.00222815 USD.
Giá thấp nhất mọi thời đại (ATL) của CPHY là bao nhiêu?
CPHY từng ghi nhận mức giá thấp nhất mọi thời đại (ATL) là 0.00013317 USD.
Khối lượng giao dịch của CPHY là bao nhiêu?
Khối lượng giao dịch 24 giờ theo thời gian thực của CPHY là -- USD.
CPHY có tăng giá trong năm nay không?
CPHY có thể tăng giá trong năm nay tùy thuộc vào điều kiện thị trường và tiến độ phát triển của dự án. Truy cập dự đoán giá CPHY để xem phân tích chi tiết hơn.
Trang được cập nhật mới nhất: 2025-10-23 10:10:05 (UTC+8)
Cập nhập quan trọng về ngành Cypher Tempre (CPHY)
Thời gian (UTC+8)
Loại
Thông tin
10-23 01:13:05
Xu hướng ngành tiền mã hóa
Chỉ số sợ hãi tiền mã hóa giảm, thị trường quay trở lại chế độ "Sợ hãi cực độ"
10-22 21:14:27
Xu hướng ngành tiền mã hóa
Bitcoin đã giảm 5,12% trong tháng 10 này, có khả năng đánh dấu tháng 10 giảm giá lần thứ ba trong lịch sử
10-22 12:58:37
Xu hướng ngành tiền mã hóa
Bitcoin giảm xuống dưới $109,000, Ethereum mất mức hỗ trợ $3,900, tổng vốn hóa thị trường tiền mã hóa giảm xuống $3,751 nghìn tỷ
10-21 22:34:24
Xu hướng ngành tiền mã hóa
Bitcoin phục hồi và vượt qua mức 108,000 USD, tăng hơn 1% trong 20 phút
10-21 15:53:36
Xu hướng ngành tiền mã hóa
Hôm qua, ETF Bitcoin giao ngay đã chứng kiến dòng tiền rút ròng 40,40 triệu USD, trong khi ETF Ethereum giao ngay có dòng tiền rút ròng 145,7 triệu USD
10-20 18:31:42
Xu hướng ngành tiền mã hóa
Tổng vốn hóa thị trường tiền điện tử phục hồi lên 3,868 nghìn tỷ USD, với mức tăng 3,7% trong 24 giờ
Tuyên bố miễn trừ trách nhiệm
Giá tiền mã hoá có rủi ro thị trường cao với nhiều biến động. Bạn nên đầu tư vào các dự án và sản phẩm mà bạn quen thuộc và hiểu về những rủi ro liên quan. Bạn nên xem xét cẩn thận kinh nghiệm đầu tư, tình hình tài chính, mục tiêu đầu tư và mức độ chấp nhận rủi ro của mình. Vui lòng tham khảo ý kiến của cố vấn tài chính độc lập trước khi thực hiện bất kỳ khoản đầu tư nào. Tài liệu này không được xem là tư vấn tài chính. Hiệu suất trong quá khứ không phải là một chỉ số đáng tin cậy về hiệu suất trong tương lai. Giá trị khoản đầu tư của bạn có thể giảm cũng như tăng và bạn có thể không lấy lại được số tiền đã đầu tư. Bạn hoàn toàn chịu trách nhiệm về các quyết định đầu tư của mình. MEXC không chịu trách nhiệm cho bất kỳ tổn thất nào mà bạn có thể phải gánh chịu. Để biết thêm thông tin, vui lòng tham khảo "Điều khoản sử dụng" và "Tuyên bố rủi ro" của chúng tôi. Dữ liệu liên quan đến loại tiền mã hoá được trình bày trên đây (Chẳng hạn như giá thực tế hiện tại) được dựa trên các nguồn của bên thứ ba. Tài liệu được cung cấp cho bạn là tài liệu “nguyên bản” và chỉ nhằm mục đích cung cấp thông tin mà không có bất kỳ hình thức đại diện hay bảo đảm nào. Các liên kết trang web của bên thứ ba cũng không thuộc quyền kiểm soát của MEXC. MEXC không chịu trách nhiệm về độ tin cậy và chính xác của các trang web và nội dung từ các bên này.