Wrapped DAG Price (WDAG)
The live price of Wrapped DAG (WDAG) today is 0.052154 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. WDAG to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Wrapped DAG Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 4.57K USD
- Wrapped DAG price change within the day is -1.50%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Wrapped DAG to USD was $ -0.00079623852863959.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Wrapped DAG to USD was $ -0.0175950906.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Wrapped DAG to USD was $ +0.0369963682.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Wrapped DAG to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00079623852863959
|-1.50%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0175950906
|-33.73%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0369963682
|+70.94%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Wrapped DAG: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.00%
-1.50%
-18.52%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Wrapped DAG is the wrapped version of the DAG token, now available on the Ethereum blockchain. wDAG is issued by the DAG token bridge between Constellation Network and Ethereum. The DAG bridge is a community initiative supported by the Constellation Network grant. Constellation is a feeless decentralized network that enables anyone to build the future of Web3 on a secure, infinitely scalable and cross-chain interoperable protocol underwritten by DAG, its native utility token.
|1 WDAG to AUD
A$0.08448948
|1 WDAG to GBP
￡0.04224474
|1 WDAG to EUR
€0.05058938
|1 WDAG to USD
$0.052154
|1 WDAG to MYR
RM0.23417146
|1 WDAG to TRY
₺1.8462516
|1 WDAG to JPY
¥8.22312118
|1 WDAG to RUB
₽5.30041102
|1 WDAG to INR
₹4.49411018
|1 WDAG to IDR
Rp854.98346976
|1 WDAG to PHP
₱3.077086
|1 WDAG to EGP
￡E.2.633777
|1 WDAG to BRL
R$0.31918248
|1 WDAG to CAD
C$0.07510176
|1 WDAG to BDT
৳6.39042962
|1 WDAG to NGN
₦81.23663502
|1 WDAG to UAH
₴2.21498038
|1 WDAG to VES
Bs2.764162
|1 WDAG to PKR
Rs14.58851688
|1 WDAG to KZT
₸27.65309388
|1 WDAG to THB
฿1.80870072
|1 WDAG to TWD
NT$1.72681894
|1 WDAG to CHF
Fr0.04746014
|1 WDAG to HKD
HK$0.40575812
|1 WDAG to MAD
.د.م0.52623386