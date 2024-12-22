Stride Staked Atom Price (STATOM)
The live price of Stride Staked Atom (STATOM) today is 9.48 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 23.43M USD. STATOM to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Stride Staked Atom Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 498.66K USD
- Stride Staked Atom price change within the day is -9.29%
- It has a circulating supply of 2.47M USD
During today, the price change of Stride Staked Atom to USD was $ -0.970509997436412.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Stride Staked Atom to USD was $ -0.0990934920.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Stride Staked Atom to USD was $ +3.6336005760.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Stride Staked Atom to USD was $ +2.964739167485281.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.970509997436412
|-9.29%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0990934920
|-1.04%
|60 Days
|$ +3.6336005760
|+38.33%
|90 Days
|$ +2.964739167485281
|+45.50%
Discover the latest price analysis of Stride Staked Atom: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.08%
-9.29%
-27.25%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Stride Staked ATOM, or stATOM, is a representative token for staked ATOM. It is derived through the process of liquid staking ATOM using the Stride protocol. It can be converted back to the original tokens at any point. stATOM permits seamless transactions, transfers, and participation in DeFi activities. In the broader context of the Cosmos ecosystem, where ATOM serves as the central token of the Cosmos Hub, stATOM is a versatile asset, offering the benefits of DeFi engagement alongside a 20.89% staking reward. Stride is a multichain liquid staking zone (appchain) on the Cosmos Blockchain. Stride allows users to stake any IBC-compatible tokens, and receive stTokens in return, which are redeemable for the original token at a 1:1 ratio. By staking their tokens using Stride, users will be able to earn staking rewards, while also retaining liquidity in the form of stTokens, which will allow them to take advantage of Cosmos DeFi and pursue more yields there.
|1 STATOM to AUD
A$15.0732
|1 STATOM to GBP
￡7.4892
|1 STATOM to EUR
€9.006
|1 STATOM to USD
$9.48
|1 STATOM to MYR
RM42.66
|1 STATOM to TRY
₺333.6012
|1 STATOM to JPY
¥1,483.0512
|1 STATOM to RUB
₽975.8712
|1 STATOM to INR
₹805.2312
|1 STATOM to IDR
Rp152,903.2044
|1 STATOM to PHP
₱557.7084
|1 STATOM to EGP
￡E.482.3424
|1 STATOM to BRL
R$57.6384
|1 STATOM to CAD
C$13.5564
|1 STATOM to BDT
৳1,128.2148
|1 STATOM to NGN
₦14,652.1932
|1 STATOM to UAH
₴395.9796
|1 STATOM to VES
Bs483.48
|1 STATOM to PKR
Rs2,628.1404
|1 STATOM to KZT
₸4,958.1348
|1 STATOM to THB
฿323.3628
|1 STATOM to TWD
NT$309.3324
|1 STATOM to CHF
Fr8.4372
|1 STATOM to HKD
HK$73.6596
|1 STATOM to MAD
.د.م94.9896