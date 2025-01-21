Shadow Logo

$8.33
+8.00%(1D)

Price of Shadow (SHADOW) Today

The live price of Shadow (SHADOW) today is 8.33 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.48M USD. SHADOW to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Shadow Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 56.64K USD
- Shadow price change within the day is +8.05%
- It has a circulating supply of 177.90K USD

Shadow (SHADOW) Price Performance in USD

During today, the price change of Shadow to USD was $ +0.621279.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Shadow to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Shadow to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Shadow to USD was $ 0.

Periodเปลี่ยน (USD)เปลี่ยน (%)
Today$ +0.621279+8.05%
30 Days$ 0--
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

Shadow (SHADOW) Price Analysis

Discover the latest price analysis of Shadow: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 6.55
$ 8.63
$ 8.63
+0.11%

+8.05%

--

Shadow (SHADOW) Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 1.48M
$ 56.64K
177.90K
What is Shadow (SHADOW)

SHADOW is the token from Shadow Exchange, a concentrated liquidity layer built on Sonic powered by [x(3,3)](https://docs.shadow.so/pages/x-33)—a more fluid and accessible exchange model. SHADOW can freely be converted to xSHADOW to earn 100% of protocol fees, vote incentives, and rebases from Shadow Exchange. Shadow delivers an ultra-responsive trading experience on par with Sonic's speed, while also taking advantage of Sonic's FeeM to improve user experience through dynamic fees and arbitrage (MEV).

Shadow (SHADOW) Resource

