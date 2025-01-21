Shadow Price (SHADOW)
The live price of Shadow (SHADOW) today is 8.33 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.48M USD. SHADOW to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Shadow Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 56.64K USD
- Shadow price change within the day is +8.05%
- It has a circulating supply of 177.90K USD
During today, the price change of Shadow to USD was $ +0.621279.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Shadow to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Shadow to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Shadow to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ +0.621279
|+8.05%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Shadow: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.11%
+8.05%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
SHADOW is the token from Shadow Exchange, a concentrated liquidity layer built on Sonic powered by [x(3,3)](https://docs.shadow.so/pages/x-33)—a more fluid and accessible exchange model. SHADOW can freely be converted to xSHADOW to earn 100% of protocol fees, vote incentives, and rebases from Shadow Exchange. Shadow delivers an ultra-responsive trading experience on par with Sonic's speed, while also taking advantage of Sonic's FeeM to improve user experience through dynamic fees and arbitrage (MEV).
|1 SHADOW to AUD
A$13.328
|1 SHADOW to GBP
￡6.7473
|1 SHADOW to EUR
€7.9968
|1 SHADOW to USD
$8.33
|1 SHADOW to MYR
RM37.2351
|1 SHADOW to TRY
₺296.7146
|1 SHADOW to JPY
¥1,298.0639
|1 SHADOW to RUB
₽832.0837
|1 SHADOW to INR
₹721.0448
|1 SHADOW to IDR
Rp136,557.3552
|1 SHADOW to PHP
₱487.2217
|1 SHADOW to EGP
￡E.418.999
|1 SHADOW to BRL
R$50.2299
|1 SHADOW to CAD
C$11.9952
|1 SHADOW to BDT
৳1,015.6769
|1 SHADOW to NGN
₦12,934.7407
|1 SHADOW to UAH
₴351.7759
|1 SHADOW to VES
Bs449.82
|1 SHADOW to PKR
Rs2,322.9038
|1 SHADOW to KZT
₸4,419.065
|1 SHADOW to THB
฿284.053
|1 SHADOW to TWD
NT$272.6409
|1 SHADOW to CHF
Fr7.5803
|1 SHADOW to HKD
HK$64.8074
|1 SHADOW to MAD
.د.م83.4666