PLEB Token Price (PLEB)
The live price of PLEB Token (PLEB) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. PLEB to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key PLEB Token Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.30K USD
- PLEB Token price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the PLEB to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate PLEB price information.
During today, the price change of PLEB Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of PLEB Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of PLEB Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of PLEB Token to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-33.99%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-26.71%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of PLEB Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-15.68%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The memecoin for plebs. we are plebs. Pleb is for the ones who can’t catch a break. The ones who ape tops and sell bottoms and like to invest in rug pull scams. Look no further anon, Pleb is now your home, your calling. The token was made to be completely safe for all plebs, which is why there is 0 tax and liquidity has been burnt. Pleb get reky no more. Total Supply 123,123,123,123,123 $PLEB PLEB is built by plebs, for plebs. 94% of the supply were sent to the uniswap liquidity pool. LP tokens were burnt forever and the contract is renounced so plebs can enjoy the ride safely. The other 6% of the supply is reserved for future CEX listings and giveaways so pleb can grow and more plebs can join us. ‘This time for the plebs to rise!
