MoonPrime Games Price (LUNAR)
The live price of MoonPrime Games (LUNAR) today is 0.00472453 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 4.28M USD. LUNAR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key MoonPrime Games Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 37.66K USD
- MoonPrime Games price change within the day is -26.23%
- It has a circulating supply of 904.67M USD
During today, the price change of MoonPrime Games to USD was $ -0.00168048654724687.
In the past 30 days, the price change of MoonPrime Games to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of MoonPrime Games to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of MoonPrime Games to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00168048654724687
|-26.23%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of MoonPrime Games: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.38%
-26.23%
-37.84%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
MoonPrime Games is a Web3 gaming ecosystem that aims to develop multiple blockchain-based games and related services. Their first game, "RONIN / Awakening", has been released, with additional titles "Z-DAY" and "OVERLORD" planned for future launch. The ecosystem utilizes the LUNAR token as its native cryptocurrency, which can be used for in-game rewards, voting, staking, and accessing other platform services. MoonPrime Games plans to expand beyond game development to offer a gaming magazine, game launcher, venture capital arm, and esports team. The project is self-funded and launched without pre-sales or venture capital backing.
