BillionHappiness Price (BHC)
The live price of BillionHappiness (BHC) today is 0.993611 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 49.68K USD. BHC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key BillionHappiness Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 259.57 USD
- BillionHappiness price change within the day is -3.92%
- It has a circulating supply of 50.00K USD
During today, the price change of BillionHappiness to USD was $ -0.040601492359515.
In the past 30 days, the price change of BillionHappiness to USD was $ -0.0560445290.
In the past 60 days, the price change of BillionHappiness to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of BillionHappiness to USD was $ +0.9936109999999972006941905723907.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.040601492359515
|-3.92%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0560445290
|-5.64%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ +0.9936109999999972006941905723907
|+35,494,907,224,986,853.03%
Discover the latest price analysis of BillionHappiness: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.03%
-3.92%
-8.20%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Billion Happiness is a blockchain technology-based apparel company dedicated to providing Happiness through a transparent record of information on quality products our goal is to put authenticity using blockchain eliminating counterfeit items on the market. Users can earn BHC via cashback "Shop to our store" and via staking/farming BHC.
