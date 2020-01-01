S (S) tokenomika

S (S) tokenomika

Objavte kľúčové informácie o S (S) vrátane jeho ponuky tokenov, distribučného modelu a trhových údajov v reálnom čase.
USD

S (S) informácie

Sonic is an EVM L1 platform that offers developers attractive incentives and powerful infrastructure for DeFi. The chain provides 10,000 TPS and sub-second confirmation times, powering the next generation of decentralized applications. Sonic's Fee Monetization (FeeM) program rewards developers with up to 90% of the fees their apps generate, adapting the Web2 ad-revenue model to a decentralized framework. Developers now directly profit from their app's traffic and user engagement. Furthermore, the Sonic Gateway provides developers and users with seamless access to vast liquidity through a native, secure bridge connected to Ethereum. With a unique fail-safe mechanism, it ensures your assets are protected in all circumstances.

Oficiálna webová stránka:
https://www.soniclabs.com/
Biela kniha:
https://www.soniclabs.com/litepaper
Prieskumník blokov:
https://sonicscan.org/

S (S) tokenomika a analýza cien

Preskúmajte kľúčové tokenomické a cenové údaje pre S (S) vrátane trhovej kapitalizácie, podrobností o dodávkach, FDV a histórie cien. Pochopte aktuálnu hodnotu tokenu a jeho pozíciu na trhu behom sekundy.

Trhová kapitalizácia:
$ 704.45M
$ 704.45M
Celková ponuka:
$ 3.22B
$ 3.22B
Počet coinov v obehu:
$ 2.88B
$ 2.88B
FDV (plne zriedené ocenenie):
$ 788.25M
$ 788.25M
Historické maximum:
$ 0.99
$ 0.99
Historické minimum:
$ 0.2261710188124703
$ 0.2261710188124703
Aktuálna cena:
$ 0.2446
$ 0.2446

Podrobná štruktúra tokenu S (S)

Ponorte sa hlbšie do spôsobu vydávania, prideľovania a odomykania S tokenov. V tejto časti sú zdôraznené kľúčové aspekty ekonomickej štruktúry tokenu: užitočnosť, stimuly a nadobúdanie práv.

Sonic (S), formerly known as Fantom (FTM), underwent a comprehensive tokenomics overhaul with its mainnet launch in December 2024. Below is an in-depth analysis of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms, with tabular summaries where appropriate.

Issuance Mechanism

  • Initial Supply: 3.175 billion S tokens, matching the total supply of FTM at the time of migration.
  • Migration: FTM holders can swap FTM for S at a 1:1 ratio. For the first 90 days post-launch, swaps are bi-directional; after that, only FTM→S swaps are allowed.
  • Inflation:
    • For the first four years, block rewards for Sonic validators are funded by migrating the remaining FTM block rewards from Opera, not by minting new S tokens.
    • After four years, new S tokens are minted at an annual rate of 1.75% for validator rewards.
    • Six months after launch, an additional 1.5% of the initial supply is minted annually for six years to fund ecosystem growth, with unused tokens burned each year.
  • Airdrop: Six months after launch, 6% of the initial supply is minted for airdrops to users and builders, with a burn mechanism for early claims.
Issuance EventAmount/RateTiming/DurationNotes
Initial Supply3.175 billion SAt launchMatches FTM supply
FTM→S Migration1:1 ratioFirst 90 days (bi-dir)Then one-way only
Block Rewards~70M S/year (2.21%)First 4 yearsFrom migrated FTM rewards
Ecosystem Growth Mint1.5%/year (47.6M S)Years 0.5–6.5Unused tokens burned annually
Airdrop Mint6% (190.5M S)6 months after launchLinear vesting, burn for early unlocks
Post-4yr Block Mint1.75%/yearAfter year 4For validator rewards

Allocation Mechanism

  • Migration: All FTM holders can convert to S at 1:1.
  • Airdrop: 190.5M S (6%) for users, developers, and loyal Opera users, with a linear vesting schedule and burn penalty for early claims.
  • Innovator Fund: Up to 200M S allocated from the treasury to incentivize app and infrastructure migration.
  • Ongoing Funding: 1.5% of supply minted annually for six years for ecosystem growth, marketing, and onboarding.
Allocation CategoryAmount/ShareDetails/Notes
FTM Migration~91%+All FTM holders eligible
Airdrop6%Linear vesting, burn for early unlocks
Innovator FundUp to 200M SFor app migration and ecosystem development
Ecosystem Growth1.5%/year (6 yrs)Unused tokens burned

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

  • Transaction Fees: S is used to pay for all network transactions.
  • Staking: Minimum 1 S to stake; 50,000 S to run a validator.
  • Governance: S holders can participate in protocol governance.
  • Fee Monetization (FeeM): Up to 90% of transaction fees are distributed to dApps that opt in; non-participating dApps see 50% of fees burned.
  • Airdrop Points: Users and developers earn points for activity, redeemable for S in airdrop campaigns.
  • Developer Incentives: Programs like the Innovator Fund and Gas Monetization reward ecosystem growth.

Locking and Unlocking Mechanism

  • Staking Lock: 14-day withdrawal period for staked S.
  • Airdrop Vesting: 25% of airdrop S unlocked at TGE, 75% vests linearly over 9 months as ERC-1155 NFT positions. Early claims incur a burn penalty.
  • Migration Lock: For staked FTM, a 24-hour withdrawal period before bridging to Sonic.
MechanismLock/Unlock Details
Staking14-day withdrawal period
Airdrop25% TGE, 75% linear vesting (9 months), burn for early unlock
Migration24-hour withdrawal for staked FTM

Airdrop Burn Table (Example)

Claim Time (Months)% Unlocked% Burned (of vested)
025%75%
350%50%
675%25%
9100%0%

Additional Notes

  • Burn Mechanisms:
    • 50% of transaction fees on non-FeeM dApps are burned.
    • Unused ecosystem growth tokens are burned annually.
    • Early airdrop claims result in burned tokens.
  • Maximum Expansion: S token supply expansion is capped at 15% until 2031 (excluding block rewards), with multiple burn mechanisms to reduce actual inflation.
  • Validator Rewards: For the first four years, rewards are paid from migrated FTM block rewards, not new S minting.

Summary Table

FeatureDetails
Initial Supply3.175B S (matches FTM)
Migration1:1 FTM→S, 90 days bi-directional, then one-way
Inflation0% (4 yrs, block rewards from FTM), then 1.75%/yr for validators, 1.5%/yr for growth
Airdrop6% of supply, linear vesting, burn for early unlock
Staking1 S min stake, 50,000 S min validator, 14-day withdrawal
Fee MonetizationUp to 90% of fees to dApps, 50% burn on non-participants
Burn MechanismsFee burn, airdrop burn, unused growth tokens burned
GovernanceS holders participate in protocol decisions
UnlockingAirdrop: 25% TGE, 75% over 9 months, burn for early claim

References for Further Reading

  • Sonic Litepaper
  • Sonic Documentation: S Token
  • Migration Guide
  • Airdrop Details
  • Fee Monetization

Sonic’s tokenomics are designed to balance ecosystem growth, user and developer incentives, and long-term sustainability through a combination of controlled inflation, robust burn mechanisms, and innovative reward structures. The migration from FTM to S is structured to ensure a smooth transition, with clear timelines and mechanisms for both users and developers.

S (S) tokenomika: Vysvetlenie kľúčových metrík a prípady použitia

Pochopenie tokenomiky S (S) je nevyhnutné na analýzu jeho dlhodobej hodnoty, udržateľnosti a potenciálu.

Kľúčové ukazovatele a spôsob ich výpočtu:

Celková ponuka:

Maximálny počet S tokenov, ktoré boli alebo budú vytvorené.

Počet coinov v obehu:

Počet tokenov, ktoré sú v súčasnosti dostupné na trhu a vo verejných rukách.

Max. počet coinov:

Pevný limit celkového počtu S tokenov.

FDV (plne zriedené ocenenie):

Vypočíta sa ako aktuálna cena × maximálna ponuka, čím sa získa prognóza celkovej trhovej hodnoty, ak sú všetky tokeny v obehu.

Miera inflácie:

Odráža, ako rýchlo sa zavádzajú nové tokeny, čo ovplyvňuje ich vzácnosť a dlhodobý pohyb cien.

Prečo sú tieto ukazovatele dôležité pre obchodníkov?

Vyšší počet coinov v obehu = vyššia likvidita.

Obmedzený max. počet coinov + nízka inflácia = potenciál dlhodobého rastu cien.

Transparentné rozdelenie tokenov = väčšia dôvera v projekt a nižšie riziko centralizovanej kontroly.

Vysoké FDV s nízkou aktuálnou trhovou kapitalizáciou = možné signály nadhodnotenia.

Teraz, keď ste pochopili S tokenomiku, preskúmajte cenu S tokenu naživo!

