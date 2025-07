Informação sobre Ribbita by Virtuals (TIBBIR)

TIBBIR is the ecosystem token launched by RelVentureCapital, the world's first venture capital firm integrating fintech, artificial intelligence, and blockchain technology. As a pioneer of the "New Fintech" movement, we are building a decentralized financial protocol driven by AI and cryptographic technology. TIBBIR serves not only as a community governance credential but also as the protocol-layer fuel connecting intelligent algorithms with on-chain finance, aiming to power the next generation of open financial infrastructure.

Site oficial: https://app.virtuals.io/virtuals/18820 Explorador de blocos: https://basescan.org/token/0xa4a2e2ca3fbfe21aed83471d28b6f65a233c6e00